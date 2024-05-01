Wind River Teams with Elektrobit to Advance Software-Defined Vehicle Solutions

ALAMEDA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wind River®, a global leader in delivering software for mission-critical intelligent systems, today announced that it has collaborated with Elektrobit to demonstrate foundational software for autonomous, electric, software-defined vehicles.

In this collaboration, Wind River provides VxWorks as the real-time operating system, Elektrobit offers its 2nd generation EB corbos AdaptiveCore software and EB corbos Studio tools and has created the AUTOSAR Adaptive Platform based software framework for autonomous driving domain controllers. Elektrobit's best-in-class implementation of the AUTOSAR Adaptive Platform, combined with the ISO 26262 ASIL-D certified VxWorks operating environment, lays a complete pre-integrated foundation for developing enhanced automotive safety levels for ADAS Electronic Control Units (ECUs). The innovative solution is on demonstration at the Beijing Auto Show at the Elektrobit booth.

“We are delighted to further grow our continued efforts with Elektrobit to advance autonomous driving technologies. Elektrobit’s proven software solutions, combined with the industry leading VxWorks, can help drive innovation in the automotive market while delivering on functional safety, security, and reliability,” said Woody Zou, General Manager, China, Wind River.

“The combination of Elektrobit's AUTOSAR Adaptive Platform and the trusted VxWorks real-time operating system helps create safe, secure, flexible, and high-performance ECUs to support automakers accelerate the development of their autonomous domain controllers and promote the mass production of new electric vehicles. We look forward to delivering more successful projects together in the future,” said Demetrio Aiello, Head of Product Engineering, Elektrobit.

The two automotive software pioneers have continued to build on their long-standing global relationship, having achieved a number of major design wins together. Combining their efforts, Wind River and Elektrobit can help automakers and Tier 1 suppliers develop advanced features and functions more quickly and easily, thereby reducing time to market for the next generation of intelligent vehicles.

The industry leading global embedded real-time operating system (RTOS)1, VxWorks is also the only RTOS that supports Open Container Initiative (OCI) compliant containers. VxWorks meets the high-performance needs of automotive innovators such as Elektrobit. It simplifies software deployment and management and reduces development and operating costs, to develop and deploy intelligent edge software better and faster without sacrificing security and performance.

Find more information about Wind River work in automotive at www.windriver.com/solutions/automotive.

About Elektrobit

Elektrobit is an award-winning and visionary global vendor of embedded and connected software products and services for the automotive industry. A leader in automotive software with over 35 years of serving the industry, Elektrobit’s software powers over five billion devices in more than 600 million vehicles and offers flexible, innovative solutions for car infrastructure software, connectivity & security, automated driving and related tools, and user experience. Elektrobit is a wholly-owned, independently-operated subsidiary of Continental. For more information, visit elektrobit.com.

About Wind River

Wind River is a global leader in delivering software for mission-critical intelligent systems. For more than four decades, the company has been an innovator and pioneer, powering billions of devices and systems that require the highest levels of security, safety, and reliability. Wind River software and expertise are accelerating digital transformation across industries including automotive, aerospace, defense, industrial, medical, and telecommunications. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio supported by world-class global professional services and support and a broad partner ecosystem. To learn more, visit Wind River at www.windriver.com.

1 VDC Research, The Global Market for IoT & Embedded Operating Systems

Wind River is a trademark or registered trademark of Wind River Systems, Inc., and its affiliates. Other names may be the trademarks of their respective owners.