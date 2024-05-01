Marqeta Announces Global Expansion of Uber Eats Partnership into Eight Markets

OAKLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Marqeta (NASDAQ: MQ), the global modern card issuing platform that enables embedded finance solutions for the world’s innovators, today announced the expansion of its US partnership with Uber Eats into eight additional markets: Canada, Australia, Mexico, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Chile and Costa Rica. Marqeta’s global platform allows customers to launch card products in more than 40 markets through a single integration. This scale helps partners such as Uber Eats reduce effort and time-to-market for subsequent launches.

“As Uber continues to grow our platform and expand services in new and existing markets, a sophisticated partner is critical,” said Karl Hébert, Vice President of Payments, Risk, and Identity at Uber. “We’re pleased to continue our work with Marqeta, leveraging their global scale, to allow us to easily launch card programs in new markets and to continue to provide our couriers with the latest digital payments tools to help them earn more.”

Since Marqeta began partnering with Uber in 2020, the Marqeta team has supported Uber’s growth across several new projects in the US, including the Uber Pro Card via Marqeta’s partnership with Branch. Through this partnership and multi-market expansion, the Marqeta team can help Uber bring on more merchants and engage more users.

“When thinking of a magical payment experience, Uber is one of the first examples that come to mind. We’re proud to celebrate over three years of working together in the US, and are excited to help grow their Eats business in these additional markets,” said Simon Khalaf, CEO, Marqeta. “We look forward to continuing our partnership and launching more innovative products and services to help Uber achieve its goals of getting people what they need more easily and helping couriers earn more.”

