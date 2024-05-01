Rite Aid and Bartell Drugs Host Monthly Immunization Days This Summer

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rite Aid (OTC: RADCQ) and Bartell Drugs will offer a monthly Family Immunization Day event from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. the first Wednesday of each month, beginning May 1 through August 7 at select locations. These events offer the flexibility of a walk-in clinic, allowing families to conveniently get the vaccinations they need to protect themselves against seasonal viruses and stay current on regular ancillary vaccines.

“As a retail pharmacy deeply invested in the health of the communities we serve, our priority is to ensure our customers have convenient access to the essential immunizations they need when it best fits their lifestyle,” said Karen Staniforth, Chief Pharmacy Officer at Rite Aid. “Many customers need vaccines outside of the fall respiratory season based on what’s going on in their life—whether that is travel, college-bound requirements, or age-recommended vaccinations—and our monthly event is a convenient way for our customers to prioritize and safeguard their health.”

Rite Aid and Bartell Drugs pharmacists can immunize adults and children three years of age and older. Immunizations for Immunization Day events include routine vaccinations that provide critical protection against certain diseases, some of which are required for certain ages, activities, or for overseas travel. These include shingles, tetanus, pertussis, HPV (human papillomavirus), among others, depending on age and state regulations, in addition to RSV and COVID-19 vaccines.

Customers who are unable to attend an Immunization Day at a participating Immunization Day location can schedule an appointment for necessary vaccinations at their local Rite Aid through the online scheduling tool. Bartell Drugs customers may use their online scheduler as well.

To help customers determine which routine immunizations are right for them, Rite Aid offers an Immunization Evaluation Questionnaire on its website. The questionnaire guides customers to ensure they are up to date with all necessary immunizations based on their age, conditions or occupation.

About Rite Aid Corporation

Rite Aid is a full-service pharmacy committed to improving health outcomes. Rite Aid is defining the modern pharmacy by meeting customer needs with a wide range of solutions that offer convenience, including retail and delivery pharmacy, as well as services offered through our wholly owned subsidiary Bartell Drugs. Regional chain Bartell Drugs has supported the health and wellness needs in the Seattle area for more than 130 years. Rite Aid employs nearly 6,000 pharmacists and operates more than 1,700 retail pharmacy locations across 16 states. For more information, visit www.riteaid.com.