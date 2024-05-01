Quadrant Insurance Managers and Verve Risk Services Ltd Announce Exclusive Relationship

COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Quadrant and Verve are pleased to announce their latest step in advancing a partnership that began over 20 years ago from an underwriting relationship.

Quadrant will be the exclusive regional partner for Verve specifically for risks domiciled in NC, MT, TN, & VT by offering insurance company management and professional liability (D&O, EPL, Fiduciary, & PL) for insurance companies, captives, RRGs, and other risk takers. This joint endeavor named, “SCIP” Select Captives and Insurers Program, will be written on Quadrant’s exclusive ACPRO policy form.

Quadrant’s CEO, Mark Harris said: “For over two decades we have worked in the insurance practice space as a program administrator and wholesaler and now as regional partner. Whatever our role, we understand the importance of balancing the needs of both the insureds and our company partners in both hard and soft markets.”

Scott Simmons, Director and co-founder at Verve, concurred, “We share a similar underwriting philosophy of controlled growth through selective, thorough underwriting, and superior claims handling. We know the team at Quadrant well and are excited to take this next step in working together.”

Jillian Harris, Quadrant President, added, “Quadrant and Verve have developed a longstanding successful relationship that has continued to evolve. Timing is everything; and this is the right partnership at the right time.”

Quadrant Insurance Managers

Quadrant is an independent MGA, Program Administrator, and Wholesaler for commercial insurance products nationwide. Products include Professional Liability, Management Liability, Cyber Liability, and difficult to place risks. For over 20 years Quadrant has specialized in professional liability for insurance companies, captives, RRGs, other risk takers (ACPRO) and insurance retailers, wholesalers, MGAs, reinsurance intermediaries (ABPRO) and more. www.quadrant-us.com

Verve Risk Services Ltd

Verve brings a fresh, energised approach to underwriting. Established in 2016, and recognised as a market leader in London, Verve stands out as an independent owner-operated MGA – with exceptional service and expert knowledge at heart. Verve’s innovative range of products are tailored to fit your needs and exposures, underpinned by our deep subject matter expertise. With 50+ years of specialist experience between them, Verve’s directors have witnessed plenty of change in the insurance industry. Our underwriters have provided specialist products and solutions to the insurance industry clients for over 20 years. https://ververisk.com/