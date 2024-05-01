Siren Marine Expands Industry Leading Connected Boat Experience to Canada, Signs KingFisher as First Canadian Boat Builder Partner

Yamaha Motor Canada and Siren Marine are expanding the connected boat experience within the Canadian market. Dealers and boat builders in Canada can now use the industry’s leading marine IoT (Internet of Things) experience for monitoring, tracking, controlling and providing maintenance information on the next generation of Connected Boats. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Yamaha Motor Canada and Siren Marine are expanding the connected boat experience within the Canadian market. Dealers and boat builders in Canada can now use the industry’s leading marine IoT (Internet of Things) experience for monitoring, tracking, controlling and providing maintenance information on the next generation of Connected Boats. (Graphic: Business Wire)

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Yamaha Motor Canada and Siren Marine today announced the launch of the Siren Connected Boat Experience in the Canadian market. This expansion allows consumers, dealers and boat builders in Canada to utilize the industry’s leading marine IoT (Internet of Things) experience for monitoring, tracking, controlling and providing maintenance information on the next generation of Connected Boats.

“We are thrilled to bring Siren Marine to Canada. The timing is perfect as we grow our dealer network, enhance OEM relationships and attract more marine customers into the Yamaha family than ever before,” said Chris Hawkins, Senior Director, Marine OPE Sales & Field Network, Yamaha Motor Canada. “Now, all of our partners and customers can experience cutting edge Connected Boat technology to enhance the ownership of our products and deepen connections between customers, dealers and builders.”

Siren Marine’s flagship device, the Siren 3 Pro, is a patented, third-generation remote boat monitoring and telematics platform leading the future of Connected Boat technology. The Siren 3 Pro operates over a global 4G/5G LTE cellular network with the option to add SirenSat, an offshore antenna for customers who are not in range of cellular coverage. Options for sensors include wired and wireless as well as connection to the NMEA 2000® network.

The Siren 3 Pro is matched with the award-winning Siren Connected Boat mobile app that combines real-time vessel security, multiple and flexible boat monitoring and tracking functions, and convenience features including remote digital switching.

Beginning in model year 2025, select KingFisher Boats will feature Siren 3 Pro as standard equipment.

“We are dedicated to bringing the latest and greatest technology to our boat buyers, so they have a unique, and premium ownership experience with a KingFisher boat,” said Baxter Bolton, President, KingFisher Boats. “We’ve been working closely with the Siren team and testing the technology in our boats and are thrilled to be a part of bringing it to the Canadian marine market.”

In addition, the Siren Connected app can personalize the boating experience for customers, combining the branded look of their boat builder with specific information curated especially for them. KingFisher customers will have an entirely KingFisher branded app experience, along with opportunities for custom content such as owner’s manuals, videos and how to information.

Siren 3 Pro and the sensors are available to purchase from Yamaha Motor Canada dealers starting May 1, 2024. The Siren Connected Boat app can be downloaded for free on the Google Play and Apple’s App Store.

For more information, please visit sirenmarine.com or visit your local dealer.

Yamaha Motor Canada was incorporated in 1973. Since then, the company has expanded to include nine individual product groups in addition to after sales support with parts, accessories, lubricants, apparel and service functions. Yamaha continues to expand its footprint, with about 400 dealers servicing Canadians from coast to coast to coast.

Siren Marine is the industry leader in smart boat technology – allowing boaters to stay connected to their boats anywhere, anytime. The company’s vision is to transform the modern boating experience and lead the way to a fully-connected marine industry through innovative IoT Connected Boat® technology.

This document contains many of Yamaha's valuable trademarks. It may also contain trademarks belonging to other companies. Any references to other companies or their products are for identification purposes only and are not intended to be an endorsement. Siren Marine is a registered trademark of Siren Marine, LLC.

REMEMBER to always observe all applicable boating laws. Never drink and drive. Dress properly with a USCG-approved personal floatation device and protective gear. © 2024 Yamaha Motor Corporation, U.S.A. All rights reserved.