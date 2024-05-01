True Establishes Talent Advisory Practice and Strategic Alliance with Hogan Assessments

HADDONFIELD, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--True, the only tech and data-first global talent platform, announced today the launch of the Talent Advisory practice and a strategic alliance with Hogan Assessments, the premium tool for workplace personality assessment and leadership development.

True Search’s Talent Advisory practice provides companies with a unique executive talent advantage by leveraging insights from Hogan Assessments, True Advance, Leadership Circle, and talent intelligence amassed from True's pioneering focus on talent data. Companies can now have a true view of their talent landscape and make informed decisions about their leadership teams.

“Deciding who will lead a company is perhaps the most impactful and consequential choice a company has to make,” said Wendy Howell Hogan, CEO of Hogan Assessments. “Our tools and decades of research on high-achieving executives provide the data companies need to hire the right employees, identify and develop talented individuals, and build better leaders.”

Debu Mishra, partner and head of talent advisory for True, will lead the Talent Advisory practice from Dubai.

“Our top-tier search, advisory, coaching, and assessment capabilities, coupled with our vast insights from millions of executive search data points, distinguish us from competitors and enable us to give clients unprecedented clarity to make informed talent decisions,” said Debu Mishra. "Hogan Assessments are a cornerstone of our practice resources, invaluable in addressing clients’ executive leadership challenges."

Guided by Debu’s thirty-plus years in organizational transformation, Talent Advisory will invest in companies’ long-term success and help them achieve business goals through leadership due diligence, succession planning, executive transitions, board and leadership chemistry, team effectiveness, and performance coaching.

“With the launch of our Talent Advisory practice, we are even better equipped to serve our clients and candidates through every step of the executive talent journey,” said Joe Riggione, True co-CEO and co-founder. “For 12 years we have been the leader of data-centric executive talent offerings. Innovation is at the core of every talent solution we provide, and this new global practice is no exception. Our clients and candidates are already getting incredible value from Debu and his team, and we're excited to officially bring the practice to the market.”

The practice will use data and insights from True’s robust databases and assessment tools, alongside True’s network of coaches and development experts from True Advance, True Bridge and True Search, to offer best-in-class advisory solutions. For more information on the Talent Advisory practice, please contact: debu.mishra@truesearch.com.

ABOUT TRUE

True is the world's only tech and data-first talent management platform. The sixth largest in its industry, True leverages 10+ years worth of proprietary data, market insights, and talent lifecycle expertise, to help companies make high-impact talent decisions quickly. True's unmatched products and services include True Search (retained executive search), TrueBridge (advisory, interim, and fractional executive placement), Thrive (Talent CRM software), True Advance (coaching and assessment), SearchEssentials (tech-enabled hiring services), AboveBoard (inclusive executive career community), and Jopwell (leading diversity tech platform for early-mid career professionals). True also backs promising companies through its investment brands True Equity and Vera Equity.