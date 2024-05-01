VerticalScope Partners with The Trade Desk to Integrate OpenPass and OpenPath

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VerticalScope Holdings Inc. (TSX: FORA) (“VerticalScope”), a technology company that has built and operates a cloud-based digital platform for online enthusiast communities with 65 million registered users, today announced it has adopted The Trade Desk’s (Nasdaq: TTD) OpenPass and OpenPath solutions to provide secure authentication for users and enhanced access for advertisers.

OpenPass is a single-sign-on solution created by The Trade Desk that will be deployed across VerticalScope’s web communities, providing users with a secure login alternative. As web publishers face concerns related to advertising addressability and consumer privacy, OpenPass allows them to authenticate their users in a transparent manner and provide a premium ad experience.

VerticalScope’s platform is home to over 1,200 communities, where specialized interest groups come together at the intersection of content and commerce. From automotive to the outdoors, enthusiasts can share advice, ideas and learn about new products that suit their interests across VerticalScope’s communities.

“The ability for publishers like VerticalScope to monetize content at scale in a way that’s also transparent and secure for users is exactly what OpenPass was designed to do,” says Will Doherty, VP of Inventory Development at The Trade Desk. “As addressability continues to evolve across the web, authenticated environments are the most appealing to advertisers.”

VerticalScope is also integrating with The Trade Desk’s OpenPath, a solution that will give advertisers a direct path to VerticalScope’s premium platform. This direct connection will contribute to a more efficient auction, driving value for both advertisers and VerticalScope. Brands and agencies that advertise on websites like Watchuseek.com, AVSForum.com, MTBR.com and JeepForum.com through The Trade Desk will benefit from this direct connection that offers a more streamlined approach to the digital media-buying process.

“Adding a direct connection with a market leader like The Trade Desk is a great step forward for our business and our customers and will allow us to capture a greater share of spend in the programmatic value chain,” said Chris Goodridge, President and COO at VerticalScope. “The Trade Desk is an industry leader, and this partnership offers a secure and premium experience to our users, which is why we’re also excited to offer OpenPass as a new login option for our communities.”

About VerticalScope

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, VerticalScope is a technology company that has built and operates a cloud-based digital platform for online enthusiast communities in high-consumer spending categories. VerticalScope’s mission is to enable people with common interests to connect, explore their passions and share knowledge about the things they love. Through targeted acquisitions and development, VerticalScope has built a portfolio of over 1,200 online communities and over 100 million monthly active users. VerticalScope is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: FORA).

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk™ is a technology company that empowers buyers of advertising. Through its self-service, cloud-based platform, ad buyers can create, manage, and optimize digital advertising campaigns across ad formats and devices. Integrations with major data, inventory, and publisher partners ensure maximum reach and decisioning capabilities, and enterprise APIs enable custom development on top of the platform. Headquartered in Ventura, CA, The Trade Desk has offices across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. To learn more, visit thetradedesk.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation that reflects VerticalScope's current expectations regarding future events. When used in this news release, words such as “should”, “could”, “intended”, “expect”, “plan” or “believe” and similar expressions indicate forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information, including statements regarding VerticalScope’s future monetization strategies and abilities, advertiser demand and value and growth, is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond VerticalScope's control. Although VerticalScope believes that its expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties and no assurances can be given that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the factors discussed under "Risk Factors'' in VerticalScope’s Annual Information Form dated April 1, 2024, which is available on VerticalScope’s profile on SEDAR+ at https://sedarplus.ca. Actual results could differ materially from those projected herein. VerticalScope does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required under applicable securities laws.