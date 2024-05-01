Arrow Electronics Tapped to Become Sole Global Provider of Broadcom’s CloudHealth From VMware Offering

CENTENNIAL, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global technology solutions provider Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: ARW) announced that Broadcom selected it as the sole provider for its CloudHealth from VMware offering. CloudHealth is designed to help businesses simplify financial management and operations (FinOps) across multi-cloud environments effectively.

“ Arrow is pleased to build upon our strategic relationship with Broadcom by becoming the exclusive provider of the CloudHealth offering,” said Eric Nowak, president of global enterprise computing solutions at Arrow. “ Our expansive knowledge of the Broadcom and VMware technology portfolios and our deep experience in cloud delivery and management services will help ensure a fluid transition for those partners and customers leveraging the CloudHealth offering. We are excited about the opportunity to help them continue to grow their businesses and experience the added benefits of working with Arrow.”

Arrow will provide sales, marketing and technical support for CloudHealth and enhance the user experience through streamlined accessibility, specialized knowledge and personalized assistance. As a result, CloudHealth partners and customers receive the most value from their investment in the platform while Broadcom continues to invest in the innovation of CloudHealth.

“ Arrow’s deep familiarity with as-a-service technologies, innovation and flexibility to explore new business models play a central role in helping Broadcom execute on our global go-to-market strategy,” says Cynthia Loyd, vice president of global partner and commercial sales at Broadcom. “ Arrow has the talent, operational excellence and reach to make CloudHealth available to more businesses in more markets, while creating additional value for those already using the offering.”

CloudHealth will be available through the ArrowSphere Cloud marketplace starting May 6. The SaaS offering is the latest addition to Arrow’s fast-growing cloud portfolio, built to give organizations of all sizes greater flexibility, scalability and affordability in managing and optimizing their cloud business.

There is no planned service outage to CloudHealth, including to those customers who consume CloudHealth through the AWS marketplace. Partners and customers currently using the CloudHealth offering can find more information here about how to transition their business to Arrow without interruption.

