DigiLens Licensee Crystal-Optech Makes Significant Upgrades to Their State-of-the-Art Manufacturing Line to Support a Wave of Global Demand

SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DigiLens Inc., a leading nanotechnology innovator in waveguide display technologies and smartglasses, and Crystal-Optech, a leading company in optical integration solutions, announce the completion of Crystal-Optech’s upgraded waveguide manufacturing line. This will allow DigiLens to support the growing demand from the consumer and enterprise sectors, and increase production of ​​​​ARGO, the first purpose-built, standalone AR/XR device designed for enterprise and lite-industrial markets. With this upgrade, DigiLens’ latest waveguide technologies will be positioned to support the development of future projects and higher demand at scale.

Crystal-Optech is a leading optical elements manufacturer of optical coating, AR optics, and semiconductor optics. The licensee’s partnership with DigiLens has created a quality manufacturing base for a variety of optical solutions that can be used by AR developers interested in using Crystal waveguides to create low-cost AR devices like smartglasses and heads-up displays​​​​.

“Crystal-Optech has been in the XR business since 2011. After a deep evaluation of several waveguide solutions, we have selected DigiLens’ technology as it is the most compelling for high-volume manufacturing and has good image quality at a price point that cannot be matched in the industry,” Fenglei Liu, Vice General Manager of Crystal-Optech. “We look forward to continuing to collaborate with DigiLens to deliver on the increased demand for ARGO, as well as co-pursuing multiple opportunities with tier 1 customers in the consumer and enterprise sectors.”

DigiLens has been working with Crystal-Optech since 2020 to bring to market the most advanced and cost-effective waveguides for ​AR​​​​​.

“Crystal-Optech is a premier high-volume manufacturer of optical components and has deep experience in optoelectronic thin film manufacturing. They are a transformational partner for DigiLens in scaling waveguide manufacturing,” says Ratson Morad, Chief Operating Officer of DigiLens Inc. “The team at Crystal-Optech implemented DigiLens technology in a matter of months and achieved unparalleled image quality results at a yield that is several times higher than others in the industry. The lenses manufactured by Crystal-Optech will enable DigiLens to address the increasing demand in the space and for its ARGO mobile computing glasses.”

About Crystal Optech

Crystal Optech specializes in the research, development, and manufacturing of optical imaging, LED, microdisplay, and reflective materials. The company’s main products are used in multiple cameras, including digital, mobile phone, security monitoring, and computer, as well as semiconductor illumination, micro projector, smartglasses, road traffic marks, and safety protection. Optech’s leading products include optical low-pass filter (OLPF) and infrared cut filter (IRCF). The company is a leading supplier for well-known enterprise companies in the digital and cell phone industries.

About DigiLens Inc.

DigiLens is a leader in holographic waveguides used for XR displays. The company has developed a patented optical platform and photopolymer technology that delivers best-in-class solutions using a unique, low-cost contact-copy manufacturing process. DigiLens enables OEM partners to design and build XR-enabled devices for the global automobile, enterprise, consumer, avionics, and defense industries. Based in Sunnyvale, CA, DigiLens’ investors include industry leaders like Samsung Electronics, Samsung Electro-Mechanics, Diamond Edge Ventures, the strategic investment arm of Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, Alsop Louie Partners, Optimas Capital Management, 37 Interactive Entertainment, UDC Ventures, the corporate venture arm of Universal Display Corporation, Niantic, Inc., Sony Innovation Fund, Dolby Family Ventures, Continental AG, and more.