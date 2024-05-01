Urological Services Has Joined Solaris Health

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Solaris Health Holdings announced today that Urological Services, of Flint, MI, has joined as an affiliate. Terms have not been disclosed.

Urological Services brings to Solaris the skills and talents of 10 providers who care for over 18,000 unique patients each year. The addition of Urological Services means that Solaris now aligns the skills and talents of over 650 providers who annually care for over 975,000 unique patients located in 13 states.

Solaris is a national healthcare management company that is predicated on advancing clinical excellence and business best practices in the urological field. The urology practices that join Solaris are choosing to scale nationally and to maintain the highest standards of patient care. They also are gaining access to resources needed to successfully navigate an increasingly complex and consolidated health care system.

“Partnering with Solaris will expand our capacity to offer a full suite of urologic services, while preserving our autonomy,” said Dr. Jason Evans, Market President at Urological Services. “This decision strengthens our commitment to clinical excellence and treating patients with compassion, mutual respect and trust,” Dr. Evans said.

Holland & Knight LLP served as legal counsel to Solaris on the Urological Services deal. Dykema Gossett PLLC served as legal counsel to Urological Services. Edgemont Partners served as financial advisors to Urological Services.

New York-based Lee Equity Partners is a financial partner in Solaris. Learn more at www.solarishealthpartners.com.

About Solaris Health

Solaris Health is the leading U.S. healthcare management company in the urological field. Its affiliated medical practices have over 650 providers who annually care for over 975,000 unique patients in 13 states. These practices and their providers are committed to enhancing access to specialty healthcare and continually improving patient outcomes. Empowering community providers allows them to make sure that every decision they make puts patient care at the forefront. Solaris Health is growing to meet the changing needs of healthcare providers, and to help them develop innovative ways to better deliver value and state-of-the-art care to their patients. Solaris Health is proud to be among the most innovative healthcare management companies in the United States. Visit www.solarishealthpartners.com

About Urological Services

Urological Services offers the best possible urological care using the most current state-of-the-art diagnostic testing, treatments, and surgical procedures to serve patients in our community. Visit http://www.urologicalservicespc.com

About Lee Equity Partners

Lee Equity Partners, LLC is a New York-based private equity firm that partners with management teams to build companies with strong growth potential. Lee Equity targets equity investments of $50 million to $150 million in middle-market control buyouts and growth capital financings in companies with enterprise values of $100 million to $500 million that are located primarily in the United States. The firm invests within three distinct sectors, financial services, healthcare services, and business services, where the team has developed deep relationships over decades. Additional information is available at www.leeequity.com.