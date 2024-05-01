Prominent New York Online Real Estate Education and Licensing Provider REC4SUCCESS Announces Affiliations With REBNY and LIBOR

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leading online real estate education platform Real Estate Center 4 Success (REC4SUCCESS) is pleased to announce its new affiliations with the Real Estate Board of New York (REBNY) and the Long Island Board of Realtors (LIBOR). Via these partnerships, REC4SUCCESS emerges as an unparalleled leader of New York online real estate education offering on-demand tools and resources to advance the careers of real estate professionals. It is also the only online education provider offering the Toolbox 4 Real Estate Agent Success.

REBNY and LIBOR members now have exclusive access to the newly created REBNY4SUCCESS and LIBOR4SUCCESS platforms respectively, where they can access the high quality, live video style, on-demand continuing education offerings of REC4SUCCESS.

REC4SUCCESS was created by prominent New York real estate attorneys Neil B. Garfinkel (managing partner of Abrams Garfinkel Margolis Bergson, LLP), Michael J. Romer and Pierre E. Debbas (co-managing partners of Romer Debbas, LLP). The founders are joined by residential and commercial real estate experts for a line-up of engaging courses. The program includes all required continuing education courses covering Fair Housing, Implicit Bias and Cultural Competency plus a wide array of elective courses designed for the New York residential and commercial real estate brokerage community.

REBNY4SUCCESS and LIBOR4SUCCESS users will benefit from a comprehensive catalogue of timely and essential courses and real-time access to resources that streamline the transactional process. The panels and speakers offer tips and actionable advice providing the real estate brokerage community with the tools it requires.

“This affiliation expands upon my 28+ years of representing the real estate brokerage industry and the trade associations that support them. My experience with these associations, backed by my extensive participation in commercial and residential real estate and banking transactions, means that the product we provide is relevant to what agents and brokers need to excel,” said Neil B. Garfinkel.

“We are delighted and humbled to partner with these powerful real estate trade associations to ensure their members have access to the best in online real estate education whether it be via desktop or our dedicated mobile app REC4SUCCESS,” said Michael J. Romer.

“This is a game changer for our platform and we are extremely grateful to both REBNY and LIBOR for their support. We are committed to being the very best in online real estate education,” said Pierre E. Debbas.

About Real Estate Center 4 Success

Real Estate Center 4 Success is New York’s premier online real estate education and licensing platform offering On-Demand courses to current and prospective real estate agents and brokers. REC4SUCCESS courses feature prominent New York real estate market experts discussing relevant topics in an informative and dynamic panel format. REC4SUCCESS resources are available online or via its dedicated Mobile App – REC4SUCCESS. For more information, please visit www.rec4success.com