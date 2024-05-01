Li-S Energy Next Generation Batteries Pass Critical Safety Tests

Identical nail penetration tests on a fully charged 2.5Ah Li-S Energy cell (right), and a comparable lithium-ion cell (left) from an internationally recognised manufacturer (2.5Ah 21700 25R cylindrical LCO cell). The testing was carried out on 28 2.5Ah cells using state-of-the-art test equipment at the Company’s new Battery Testing Centre in Geelong, Victoria. An extensive range of test conditions were applied with cells at 0%, 20%, 40%, 60%, 80% and 100% state of charge and at beginning of life, middle of life and end of life cell age. This wide range of tests is important to show the cells remain safe irrespective of how much charge they hold or how old they are.

BRISBANE, Australia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Australian battery technology company Li-S Energy Limited (ASX Code: LIS) is pleased to announce its semi-solid-state lithium sulfur (Li-S) battery cells have successfully passed a rigorous series of nail penetration tests with the results exceeding both civilian and US military performance standards.

The nail penetration tests were performed on multi-layer 2.5Ah lithium sulfur cells built on the company’s Phase 2 micro-production line.

A total of 28 cells were tested, with the cells exceeding the requirements of the civilian UL2271 and UL2580 standards and the US Military Performance Specifications MIL-PRF-32383/4X requested by the company’s aerospace partners.

Nail penetration tests involve penetrating the battery cell with a steel nail under precise conditions in a blast proof test chamber. The purpose is to determine what happens to a battery cell if it is damaged in an accident, or if there is an internal short circuit.

In April 2023 the company announced that its GEN3 semi-solid-state cell chemistry achieved a gravimetric energy density of over 400 Wh/kg, and a volumetric energy density of 540 Wh/l. This is nearly double the gravimetric energy density and comparable for volumetric energy density to current lithium-ion batteries.

Li-S Energy CEO Dr Lee Finniear said: “Amid growing public concern about the safety of lithium-ion batteries and battery fires, delivering a safe battery is vitally important. In our target markets of drones, electric aircraft and defence, a battery fire could be catastrophic, and these results show our partners that Li-S Energy battery cells are safe when penetrated and continue to work even after being damaged.”

Mark Xavier, V-TOL Aerospace CEO, an Li-S Energy technology partner, said these results will have a major impact on the civilian and military drone industry.

“The ability to safely and reliably operate and transport drone technology is heavily reliant on battery stability. The Li-S Energy GEN3 cell nail penetration test results indicate a far better risk profile than current battery technology which I believe will save lives and improve operational performance”.

Li-S Energy is finalising commissioning of a new $AUD10million Phase 3 production facility that will give the company the capacity to produce hundreds of cells per week.

In the coming months the Company intends to conduct a range of additional testing to meet specific partner requirements and finalise cell performance data sheets.