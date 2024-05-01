Jazwares Signs Sweet Co-Branding Deal With See’s Candies

SUNRISE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Squishmallows are about to get a whole lot sweeter as Jazwares, one of the world’s leading toy companies, and the iconic California-based candy company, See’s Candies, today announced a deal to release a gift set that includes co-branded plush, chocolate boxes and totes inspired by everyone’s favorite ultra-soft plush, Squishmallows.

Available in See’s shops and online this October, fans of both brands will be able to purchase an eight-inch cuddly version of the beloved Squishmallows character, Emily the Bat, along with a co-branded custom box of chocolates and candy sold in a one-of-a-kind tote bag. Releasing in October, this gift set is perfect for trick-or-treaters and fans of Halloween and will be available for purchase while supplies list.

“Partnering with See’s Candies is the perfect way to further introduce Squishmallows into the consumables space,” said Gerhard Runken, Executive Vice President of Brand & Marketing at Jazwares. “This will be the perfect Halloween treat for fans of both brands, and we’re eager to add this unique collaboration to our robust lineup of iconic Squishmallows products!”

Pat Egan, President & CEO of See’s Candies added, “At See’s, we’re in the business of bringing joy, and that is exactly what this collaboration with Jazwares will do for fans of both brands. The ever-popular Squishmallows combined with our iconic, delicious chocolates will be the perfect treat this October.”

Squishmallows has consistently held its position as a leading toy property in the U.S. and a best-selling toy brand with over 400 million plush sold worldwide, boasting a multi-generational fanbase that continues to capture the imaginations of millions of fans worldwide. Squishmallows is massively popular on social media, driven by Gen Z fans who love celebrating the brand. There are currently more than 13 billion video views on TikTok and Squishmallows has been tagged more than 1 million times on Instagram. As it continues to grow as a lifestyle brand, Squishmallows’ monumental growth has fueled new cross-category collaborations across beauty, games, apparel, home decor, and more –– adding to its illustrious portfolio of more than 70 best-in-class licensing partners.

For more information on Squishmallows, visit Squishmallows on X, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Squishmallows.com.

ABOUT JAZWARES

Jazwares, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is a leading global toy manufacturer with a robust portfolio of owned and licensed brands. Founded in 1997, Jazwares celebrates imaginative play with a progressive focus on identifying new and relevant trends to transform into high-quality products for consumers of all ages. Jazwares engages consumers through innovative play experiences with popular brands such as Squishmallows™, Pokémon™, Hello Kitty™, Star Wars™, Disney™, BumBumz™, and Adopt Me™. In addition to toys, offerings include virtual games, costumes, and pet products. Headquartered in Sunrise, Florida, Jazwares has offices worldwide and sells its products in over 100 countries. For more information, visit www.jazwares.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X, Instagram, and Facebook.

ABOUT SEE’S CANDIES

For over 100 years, See’s Candies has been dedicated to making candy Mary See’s way. American made, famous for deliciousness, with the friendliest customer service—since 1921. Founded and headquartered in sunny California, See’s Candies has expanded from one candy shop to almost 250 shops across America and a flourishing online store. To stay connected and informed, follow @seescandies on all social platforms. For more information visit https://www.sees.com.

ABOUT SQUISHMALLOWS

Since its debut in 2017, Squishmallows has featured collectible plush with lovable personalities, a whimsical design, and ultra-soft feel. Over the course of 2022 and 2023, The Toy Association honored Squishmallows with a total of 10 Toy of the Year (TOTY) Awards, including License of the Year and Overall Toy of the Year. Some fan-inspired engagements include the back-to-back viral activations at VidCon Anaheim, with a one-of-a-kind Squishmallows Human Claw Machine in 2022, and a giant Squishmallows pit, nicknamed the “Squish Pit,” in 2023. The brand’s ongoing expansion and passionate fan base continue to make Squishmallows a collectible phenomenon and evergreen lifestyle property.