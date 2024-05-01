Generational Group Advises Wale Apparatus in its Sale to Private Investor

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Generational Group, a leading mergers and acquisitions advisory firm for privately held businesses, is pleased to announce the sale of its client Wale Apparatus Co. to a Private Investor. The acquisition closed April 5, 2024.

Wale Apparatus (Wale), located in Hellertown, Pennsylvania, is a leading reseller of glass working equipment and supplies and fabrication of glass and quartz materials. In operation for over 50 years, the Company has developed a broad set of capabilities and has completed work on a variety of projects. Wale is at the forefront of the scientific and artistic glasswork industry and is recognized across the world for its contributions to the industry. Wale is an authorized dealer for both Corning Pyrex and Momentive Performance Materials (MPM) products, a combination of offerings that is unmatched in the industry.

Generational Group Executive Managing Director, M&A-Technology Practice Leader, David Fergusson, and Generational Group Authorized Affiliate, Mark Shortz, with the support of Managing Director, M&A, Corey Painter successfully closed the transaction. Senior Managing Director, Thomas Hamm established the initial relationship with Wale Apparatus.

About Generational Group

Generational Group, headquartered in Dallas, is a leading, award winning, full-service business advisory firm. With more than 350 professionals located throughout 17 offices in North America, the Company helps business owners release the wealth of their business by providing growth consulting, merger, acquisition, and wealth management services. The Generational suite of advisory services includes strategic growth consulting, exit planning education, business valuation, value enhancement strategies, M&A services, digital services, and wealth management.

For more information visit https://generational.com/