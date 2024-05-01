Mortgage Automator, The Market Leading Software Platform for Private Lenders, Receives Strategic Investment from BVP Forge

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Mortgage Automator, the fastest growing and most sought after software platform in the private lending industry, announced a majority recapitalization by BVP Forge, designed to fuel future growth.

Mortgage Automator is a modern SaaS platform and ecosystem that serves the full private and asset-based lending suite from CRM, origination, execution, and servicing through reporting, legal, compliance, and accounting. Over 375 customers across the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, including some of the industry’s most respected and well-known lenders, rely on Mortgage Automator to manage their business and daily workflow. Mortgage Automator funded north of $20B through its platform in 2023. Built by veterans of the private lending industry, Mortgage Automator’s easy-to-use and intuitive interface generates massive ROI for customers, helping them more efficiently grow their businesses.

“Mortgage Automator continues to lead as an innovator in the industry. Utilizing Mortgage Automator provides private lenders a significant operational advantage. Our partnership with Forge will further enhance this, benefiting our community of customers immensely,” said Pavel Tchourliaev, CEO, and Joseph Fooks, Chief Strategy Officer. "Additionally, we're excited about leveraging Forge’s resources to expand our range of products and services,” they added.

“There are few companies out there with as high a degree of customer satisfaction as Mortgage Automator enjoys. It’s no surprise that this has translated into remarkable company growth rates and sustained profitability. Customers run their businesses on Mortgage Automator and love the seamless user experience. We’re fortunate that Mortgage Automator selected Forge as its partner,” said Rob Arditi, BVP Forge Partner.

“Mortgage Automator will gain access to ForgeEdge™, Forge’s operating resource program, and the growth IP, workshops, and programming of the storied Bessemer Venture Partners platform. We’re thrilled to partner with the company to extend its market leading SaaS platform across the full private lending value chain and ecosystem,” said Tom Obermaier, BVP Forge Operating Partner.

About Mortgage Automator

Mortgage Automator is a modern SaaS platform and ecosystem that serves the full private and asset-based lending value chain. Built by industry veterans, its advanced end-to-end offering including origination, servicing, and reporting helps private lenders grow faster and more efficiently. Mortgage Automator manages daily workflow for customers and provides them access to an unparalleled 360 degree private lending community. The company has achieved the industry’s top accolades for product innovation and customer service including Innovator of the Year and Service Provider of the Year by AAPL.

About BVP Forge

BVP Forge is the unique combination of a private equity firm for growth-oriented, self-sustaining software-enabled businesses paired with access to the Bessemer Venture Partners’ global venture capital platform. BVP Forge combines Bessemer’s front-line industry insights, proven growth IP, and legendary executive network with tailored resources for self-sustaining companies and ForgeEdge™ operational resources. Mission-driven teams gain an ally who values their expertise, respects their legacy, and supports them to build a winning culture and business that withstands the test of time. BVP Forge invests from a $780M fund in partnership with the $18B+ Bessemer platform that has backed industry-defining businesses such as LinkedIn, Zapier, Clio, Procore, ServiceTitan, Shopify, Toast, and Twilio. For more information about BVP Forge, please visit https://www.bvp.com/forge.