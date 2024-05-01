Hyve Solutions Named Design Partner for NVIDIA HGX Product Line

FREMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hyve Solutions Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) and a leading provider of hyperscale digital infrastructures, today announced it has become a design partner for the NVIDIA HGX platform. This designation marks a significant milestone in Hyve’s focus on accelerating artificial intelligence (AI) in the datacenter and at the edge.

As a high-performance computing solution designed for AI, machine learning (ML), and deep learning (DL) workloads, NVIDIA HGX offers a standardized architecture, enables seamless communication between GPUs across servers or clusters, and facilitates scalability without extensive architectural modifications. This flexibility allows for customization to meet diverse application needs while optimizing performance and efficiency.

“NVIDIA’s HGX platform empowers organizations worldwide with powerful performance and scalability,” said Steve Ichinaga, President, Hyve Solutions. “Designation as a design partner underscores our commitment to meet the evolving needs of our customers through the swift and efficient creation of next-generation AI solutions that drive transformation and shape the future of computing.”

As an NVIDIA HGX design partner, Hyve offers a wide range of NVIDIA AI solutions that are optimized for NVIDIA H100, H200, and Blackwell GPUs while incorporating foundational industry technologies such as liquid cooling and DC busbar power architectures. In addition, the company possesses the expertise along with the capacity infrastructure and power required to deliver rack-scale and fully tested cluster solutions.

“AI is a key driver of growth for organizations worldwide looking to develop their infrastructures and high-performance computing workloads,” said Craig Wiener, Director of Strategic Partners at NVIDIA. “As an NVIDIA HGX designer partner, Hyve Solutions is empowered to help design and manufacturing teams across organizations overcome their most complex datacenter infrastructure challenges.”

As a fully vertical integrated original design manufacturer with US-based SMT operations, Hyve leverages its extensive design and manufacturing expertise, experience and global footprint to deploy AI datacenter architectures quickly and efficiently. Being an NVIDIA HGX design partner further reflects Hyve’s commitment to deliver scalable AI datacenter architectures that meet the evolving needs of its customers, pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in AI.

About Hyve Solutions Corporation

Hyve Solutions Corporation is a leader in the design to worldwide deployment of hyperscale digital infrastructures. In partnership with customers, Hyve leverages deep-seated industry experience and strong vendor partnerships to design and deliver purpose-built server, storage, and networking solutions to meet datacenter demands for today and beyond. Hyve Solutions is a wholly owned subsidiary of TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX). For more information about Hyve Solutions, visit hyvesolutions.com or email sales@hyvesolutions.com.

About TD SYNNEX Corporation

TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. We’re an innovative partner helping more than 150,000 customers in 100+ countries to maximize the value of technology investments, demonstrate business outcomes and unlock growth opportunities. Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, and Fremont, California, TD SYNNEX’s 23,000 co-workers are dedicated to uniting compelling IT products, services and solutions from 2,500+ best-in-class technology vendors. Our edge-to-cloud portfolio is anchored in some of the highest-growth technology segments including cloud, cybersecurity, big data/analytics, AI, IoT, mobility and everything as a service. TD SYNNEX is committed to serving customers and communities, and we believe we can have a positive impact on our people and our planet, intentionally acting as a respected corporate citizen. We aspire to be a diverse and inclusive employer of choice for talent across the IT ecosystem. For more information, visit www.TDSYNNEX.com, follow our newsroom or find us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

