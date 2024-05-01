CollegeVine Announces Partnership with General Assembly to Expand Career Opportunities for Students

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CollegeVine, the AI-powered professional network for high school students today announced a partnership with General Assembly (GA) designed to broaden educational and career opportunities for its 2.3 million students. This collaboration marks the first of its kind between CollegeVine and an alternative credentialing program like General Assembly.

Zack Perkins, CEO of CollegeVine, said, “This first-of-its-kind partnership will open additional doors for thousands of high school students looking to launch their careers in tech. I'm thrilled to partner with General Assembly as we continue to expand access to post-secondary opportunities for our students.”

General Assembly's CMO Jourdan Hathaway added, “A growing number of organizations and state governments are adopting a skills-first approach to hiring. There isn’t a one-size-fits-all education model. For those who choose not to go the route of traditional higher ed, GA paves an accelerated pathway into high-demand roles.”

General Assembly will leverage CollegeVine's AI recruiting capabilities to help explain their offerings on-demand and in over 20 languages to students seeking alternative paths or guidance on more affordable entry points into tech careers such as software engineering, data analysis, data science, UX design and AI.

This partnership also comes at a critical time for high school students that have been disproportionately affected by the ongoing changes and delays affecting FAFSA and the college financial aid process.

About CollegeVine

CollegeVine is an AI-powered professional network for high school students. On CollegeVine, students publish profiles to get recruited by colleges and other post secondary programs. CollegeVine currently serves a network of over 2.3 million students and collaborates with over 600 colleges and universities, and more than 7,000 high schools across the country.

About General Assembly

Since 2011, General Assembly (GA) has launched the technology careers of tens of thousands of diverse individuals and cultivated emerging tech talent pipelines for hundreds of the world’s leading employers. As featured in The Economist, Wired and The New York Times, GA offers bootcamps, digital upskilling, apprenticeships and other career onramps into today’s most in-demand jobs in web development, data, design and more. Part of global HR solutions giant The Adecco Group, GA has become a leading provider of world-class technical training, equitable job opportunities and social impact. GA has been recognized as one of Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 and a Fast Company World-Changing Idea, as well as the #1 Most Innovative Company in Education.