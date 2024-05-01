GSTV And Big Machine Label Group Announce New Partnership To Bring Stars from Country, Rock and Pop To GSTV

NASHVILLE, Tenn. & DETROIT--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GSTV, the national on-the-go video network engaging and entertaining targeted audiences at scale across tens of thousands of fuel retailers, today announced a partnership with Big Machine Label Group, a subsidiary of HYBE America to deliver exclusive musical content to GSTV screens. Launching with the new “Sound Bites Powered by Big Machine” series, more than 29,000 locations across the country will offer customers behind the scenes looks, new music previews and more from the label group’s impressive 40+ roster of artists including Sheryl Crow, Mötley Crüe, Tim McGraw, Thomas Rhett, Carly Pearce, Jackson Dean and more.

Furthermore, this partnership will provide brands the opportunity to work with the label group’s artists and music in new ways, like participating in unique activations like the Big Machine Label Group x CMA Fest 2024 – all while entertaining and engaging GSTV’s on-the-go audience of more than 115 million unique viewers each month.

“Our audience of drivers inherently loves music, and we’re thrilled to partner with Big Machine Label Group, one of Nashville’s biggest and best labels, to engage our viewers with beloved artists and encourage discovery of new music while on the road,” said Kristina Lutz, EVP, Marketing, GSTV. “Our partnership also brings robust opportunities for our brand partners to engage with Big Machine’s roster of talent in an unexpected and impactful way during a powerful moment of attention and consideration. This is great for viewers, for artists and for our retail and brand partners – a true win/win/win.”

“GSTV has such an incredible reach—especially with the power of a captive audience. We’re excited for all of the possibilities this partnership creates in addition to rolling out the new content series,” said Clay Hunnicutt, EVP, Label Operations, Big Machine Label Group. “We love being able to treat the millions of music lovers that stop at GSTV locations across the US to fresh, fun content and music from their favorite artists...and maybe even introduce them to their next favorite artist or song.”

The deal also brings new offerings for brand integrations including sponsorship of the Big Machine Label Group :20 content segments; integration into custom produced Big Machine content; and custom promotions and content with Big Machine artists.

View a content sample of Sound Bites Powered by Big Machine.

About GSTV:

GSTV is America's most engaging on-the-go video network. GSTV is a data-driven, national platform entertaining targeted audiences at scale across tens of thousands of fuel retailers. Reaching 115 million American adults monthly, GSTV engages viewers with full sight, sound, and motion video at an essential waypoint of their consumer journey, and GSTV is the only consolidated and scaled digital media platform in the convenience and fuel channel. Analysis of billions of consumer purchases demonstrates that GSTV viewers spend significantly more across retailers, services, consumer goods, and other sectors following a fuel transaction. While offering consumers entertaining and informative content, GSTV drives immediate action and creates lasting brand impressions, delivering measurable results for the world's largest advertisers.

About BIG MACHINE LABEL GROUP:

Led by Chairman and CEO Scott Borchetta, HYBE America’s Big Machine Label Group encompasses Big Machine Records, The Valory Music Co., Nashville Harbor Records & Entertainment, Big Machine Rock, The Hard Working Record Co., and publishing company Big Machine Music. BMLG artists include superstars Tim McGraw, Sheryl Crow, Mötley Crüe, Thomas Rhett, Brantley Gilbert (and recent releases by Garth Brooks and Dolly Parton); chart-topping acts Justin Moore, Chris Janson, Brian Kelley, Eli Young Band, Brett Young, Midland, Carly Pearce, Riley Green, Jackson Dean, Daughtry, Aaron Lewis, and Badflower; plus rising talents Chase McDaniel, Conner Smith, Greylan James, LECADE, Mackenzie Carpenter, Mae Estes, Shane Profitt, The Cadillac Three, The Struts, Noah Hicks, Dylan Matthew, Lillian Hepler. BMLG also works in partnership with Creativets, the Tom Petty Estate, Toby Keith, Darryl Worley and Glen Campbell. BMLG artists have received multiple GRAMMY, CMA, ACM, AMA, CMT, Teen Choice, MTV, Billboard, People's Choice and BRIT Awards. Big Machine is the first-ever American label to align with terrestrial radio for performance royalty rights for its artists and is an industry leader in fighting for artist, songwriter, publisher and record company rights. Visit BigMachineLabelGroup.com for more information.