MedCerts and Mott Community College Announce New Partnership to Enhance Allied Health Training

FLINT, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mott Community College (MCC) Workforce and Economic Development Division and MedCerts proudly announce a new collaboration aimed at enhancing Allied Health education. By tapping into the potential of MedCerts’ innovative short-term online programs and content, MCC will provide additional opportunities for students interested in pursuing careers in critical healthcare roles. This partnership is a significant step forward for MCC’s Workforce & Economic Development Division, as it becomes the first community college in Michigan to join forces with MedCerts.

This strategic alliance is poised to reshape healthcare education by offering students the opportunity to become trained and certified as Medical Scribes and EKG Technicians. The programs will feature a hybrid format, combining online coursework with a hands-on externship component, ensuring students acquire practical skills essential for success in the healthcare industry.

Heather Keller, senior workforce development manager at MedCerts, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration with MCC. “This collaboration exemplifies MedCerts’ commitment to providing colleges with state-of-the-art programs that align with national credentials and in-demand occupations,” Keller noted. “This ultimately benefits both students and local employers.”

"Partnering with MedCerts underscores Mott Community College's dedication to offering innovative educational pathways that meet the demands of the healthcare industry. Together, we're empowering students to succeed in Allied Health careers with a blend of online convenience and hands-on training," said Robert Matthews, Assistant Vice President for Workforce & Economic Development at Mott Community College.

The partnership underscores MCC’s dedication to meeting the evolving needs of its community by providing innovative educational opportunities that equip students with the skills demanded by today’s job market. By leveraging MedCerts’ industry-leading programs, MCC aims to empower students to pursue rewarding careers in Allied Health while simultaneously meeting the workforce needs of the region.

For more information about MCC’s Allied Health programs in partnership with MedCerts, please contact MCC’s Workforce & Economic Development division at 810-232-2878 or via email at workforce@mcc.edu.

MedCerts – a Stride Inc. company (NYSE: LRN) – is a national online training provider strengthening the workforce through innovative eLearning solutions. Focused on certifications in high-demand areas of Allied healthcare and IT. MedCerts delivers career training through HD-quality video-based instruction, virtual simulations, games, animations, and more. In 2023, MedCerts launched its Partner Solutions brand focused on building partnerships to bridge the gap between our students, job seekers, employers, higher education institutions and workforce agencies. This new brand includes several partnership models, including recruitment, reseller, content licensing options and more.

Mott Community College is a place of purpose and possibility. We are committed to excellence in education and offering services that cultivate student success and improve the overall quality of life in a multicultural community. With 100 academic and occupational degree and certificate programs, we help students prepare for an ever-changing world. Through university transfer agreements, high-demand associate's degree programs and one-year certification programs, we help ensure that all our students find their path. We are changing lives for a changing world every day, by moving forward, together.