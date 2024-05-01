Rebellion Defense wins competitive U.S. Navy contract to enhance target recognition.

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rebellion Defense, a leading U.S. defense software company, today announced a new contract with the U.S. Navy. Rebellion will provide its Iris software to Sailors to enhance target recognition and tracking capabilities.

From drone strikes in the Red Sea to freedom of navigation operations in the South China Sea, the Navy today must navigate an increasingly complex global security landscape. This contract, which was awarded competitively by the U.S. Navy Program Executive Office Integrated Warfare Systems X (PEO IWS X), underscores the Navy’s commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology to stay ahead of maritime adversaries.

Rebellion was selected for this opportunity through Tradewinds, a marketplace that helps the Department of Defense more quickly find and procure technology solutions.

“We’re honored that Rebellion Iris software will help keep the Navy ready for current and future threats,” said Ben FitzGerald, Chief Executive Officer at Rebellion Defense. “We’re also excited to have won this opportunity through CDAO’s Tradewinds platform which continues to facilitate rapid innovation and capability development for the DoD.”

Rebellion’s Iris software provides real-time detection, identification, and future-state prediction capabilities. It will enhance the Navy's ability to swiftly detect, track, and identify objects of interest at scale, helping operators make better, faster decisions than manual analysis. Like all Rebellion software, Iris also complies with the Modular Open Systems Approach, giving government full data ownership and complying with PEO IWS X’s mission to deliver modular software capabilities to enhance combat systems.

This partnership marks Rebellion’s second contract win with the U.S. Navy this year. In February, the company announced it would deploy its Mission Engineering team to build custom software for the U.S. Navy’s Project Overmatch, which aims to improve data-driven decision making as part of the Pentagon’s Combined Joint All-Domain Command and Control strategy.

About Rebellion Defense

Rebellion Defense is a technology company developing advanced software to ensure mission-critical organizations stay ahead of emerging threats.

Rebellion Defense brings together engineers who built commercial software products that transformed our way of life and defense experts who deeply understand the mission and stakes of national security.

For more information, visit rebelliondefense.com

About PEO IWS

PEO IWS manages and engineers services and products across the acquisition life cycle, enhancing warfare capabilities in multiple domains by collaborating with industry, academia, and military partners to develop reliable combat systems. As leaders in open architecture, we focus on creating advanced systems, including missiles, radars, and electronic warfare technologies for the Navy, other military services, and our allies. We aim to provide the Navy with integrated, cost-effective weapons systems for current and future naval assets, addressing evolving threats and maintaining combat readiness.