Nexstar Television Stations in Chicago, Norfolk, and Lafayette, LA, to Become Affiliated With The CW Network on September 1

IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST), today announced that its owned and operated television stations in Chicago, Illinois (DMA #3), Norfolk, Virginia (DMA #43), and Lafayette, Louisiana (DMA #125), will become affiliates of The CW Network on September 1, 2024. All three stations will begin carrying the network’s primetime entertainment, live sports, and special event programming at that time.

“The addition of these Nexstar-owned stations as affiliates—two of which are among the country’s Top-50 largest markets, highlighted by Chicago, at #3—will bring the number of Nexstar-owned CW stations to 42, covering more than 36% of U.S. TV Households,” said Andrew Alford, president of Nexstar’s broadcasting division. “As The CW’s #1 affiliate group, Nexstar is very pleased to be bringing the network’s programming to these stations this fall, especially with NASCAR Xfinity series racing and the WWE’s NXT joining a very robust lineup of sports programming, including LIV Golf and ACC college football and basketball. Adding the CW’s programming to them will offer advertisers a variety of new linear and digital opportunities to reach millions of viewers.”

The CW reaches 100% of US households, and delivers a variety of live sports and 14 hours per week of primetime entertainment programming; beginning in 2025, the network will carry 500 hours of sports programming. The fully ad-supported CW App, with more than 96 million downloads to date, is available for free to consumers.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST) is a leading diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across its television and digital platforms, including more than 310,000 hours of programming produced annually by its business units. Nexstar owns America’s largest local television broadcasting group comprised of top network affiliates, with over 200 owned or partner stations in 117 U.S. markets reaching 220 million people. Nexstar’s national television properties include The CW, America’s fifth major broadcast network, NewsNation, America’s fastest-growing national cable news network, popular entertainment multicast networks Antenna TV and Rewind TV, and a 31.3% ownership stake in TV Food Network. The Company’s portfolio of digital assets, including its local TV station websites, The Hill and NewsNationNow.com, are collectively a Top 10 U.S. digital news and information property. For more information, please visit nexstar.tv.