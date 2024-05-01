D.A. Davidson Acts as Exclusive Financial Advisor to Sammons Warehouse Solutions on Its Strategic Partnership with Precision Warehouse Design (Graphic: Business Wire)

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--D.A. Davidson & Co. announced today that it served as exclusive financial advisor to Sammons Warehouse Solutions (SWS), a provider of warehousing, racking, and storage solutions, on its partnership with Precision Warehouse Design (PWD), a full-service warehouse automation integrator. With the backing of SWS’s expertise, capabilities, and resources, the strategic partnership is expected to enhance PWD’s ability to provide innovative solutions to its customers and further solidify its leadership position in the mid-market segment of the North American warehouse automation industry.

Headquartered in Carrollton, Texas, Precision Warehouse Design is a leading industrial systems integrator and solutions provider with extensive expertise in design, engineering, and implementation of automated material handling and warehouse solutions. PWD’s unique business model of speed to market, technical competency, and employee empowerment has allowed the company to serve more than 300 clients delivering holistic systems including order fulfillment, AS/RS, conveyance, pallet racking systems, conveyor sortation, mezzanines, and after-market services. Through this strategic partnership, Sammons Warehouse Solutions will bring its extensive experience in scaling, innovating, and increasing efficiency as well as a strong capital position to support PWD’s long-term growth plans.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Sammons Warehouse Solutions offers a range of solutions for warehouse and distribution facilities, including racking and storage solutions, dock and door systems, safety equipment, and a diverse range of automated or manual material handling systems. SWS is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sammons Industrial, and part of the Sammons Enterprises, Inc. family of employee-owned companies.

“We are excited to welcome PWD to the SWS family,” said Don Keel, President of Sammons Warehouse Solutions. “This strategic investment is a key tenant to our growth strategy in the warehouse space. Alongside our other business, Sync Storage Solutions, we now have a robust offering from design and racking to automation.”

This partnership represents a significant milestone for both companies and reaffirms their dedication to deliver a differentiated warehouse automation model. PWD will be led by Co-founders Haynie Mayhew and Marc DeWall and continue to be located in its Carrollton, Texas offices. The structure of the partnership will allow PWD team members to become participants in the Sammons Enterprises, Inc. ESOP.

D.A. Davidson Investment Banking is a leading full-service investment bank that offers comprehensive financial advisory and capital markets expertise. The group has extensive transaction experience serving middle-market clients worldwide across four industry verticals: Consumer, Diversified Industrials, Financial Institutions, and Technology. Together with its European strategic partner, MCF Corporate Finance, D.A. Davidson originates and executes transatlantic M&A transactions under the common brand of D.A. Davidson MCF International.

About D.A. Davidson Companies

D.A. Davidson Companies is an employee-owned financial services firm offering a range of financial services and advice to individuals, corporations, institutions, and municipalities nationwide. Founded in 1935 with corporate headquarters in Great Falls, Montana, and regional headquarters in Denver, Los Angeles, New York, Omaha and Seattle, the company has approximately 1,600 employees and offices in 29 states.

Subsidiaries include: D.A. Davidson & Co., a full-service investment firm providing wealth management, investment banking, equity and fixed income capital markets services, and advice; Davidson Investment Advisors, a professional asset management firm; D.A. Davidson Trust Company, a trust and wealth management company; and Davidson Fixed Income Management, a registered investment advisor providing fixed income portfolio and advisory services.

For more information, visit dadavidson.com.