TERSA Partners with Nick Littlemore as the Official Music Director of SAVA Sound Pod

TERSA, the pioneering wellness company dedicated to reinventing holistic human health and high performance, proudly announces the creative partnership with Nick Littlemore as the official Music Director and Investor of TERSA's SAVA Sound Pod. This title underscores Littlemore's central role in shaping the transformative sound journeys that define the multisensory healing experience of SAVA.

Born from CEO and Founder, Ray Kelly's decades-long expertise in injury rehabilitation and holistic wellness, TERSA embodies a holistic approach to well-being that integrates physical, mental, and emotional health. Leveraging Kelly's extensive career working with celebrities and artists in the music industry, SAVA embodies his lifelong commitment to transformative healing methodologies. Nick Littlemore's expertise in sound and music is integral to crafting the immersive and transformative experience that SAVA offers.

At the heart of SAVA is a distinctive collaboration with musical innovator Nick Littlemore, acclaimed for his groundbreaking work with PNAU, Empire of the Sun, and Elton John. Littlemore's bespoke Sound Journeys harness patented sound vibration technology to enhance the SAVA experience, guiding users on a transformative multisensory experience that transcends traditional meditation and recovery practices.

"It has been an honor to collaborate on the creation of SAVA alongside Ray, and curate the unique sound journeys that elevate the SAVA experience," says Nick Littlemore. "Just as music can take us to other worlds, SAVA transcends the boundaries of traditional wellness. I am excited to be part of the team as Musical Director and look forward to continuing to innovate and inspire through music, contributing to the transformative wellness journey that SAVA offers."

SAVA Sound Pod blends patented vibroacoustic technology, emotional intelligence, AI, and Littlemore’s creative genius, to create an immersive wellness experience that promotes relaxation, rejuvenation, and holistic healing. "With SAVA we are creating an entirely new category of music, one where you not only hear the music but feel it through your entire body, taking you to a place of higher consciousness," says Littlemore. Users can customize their experience via a mobile app, selecting Sound Journeys tailored to their mood and goals.

"Working alongside a creative visionary like Nick Littlemore on SAVA has been a dream come true, and a collective vision we have shared for many years," shares Ray Kelly, CEO and Founder of TERSA. "His musical contributions and curation have played a vital role in shaping the immersive and effective experience that SAVA offers. Together, we are redefining holistic wellness and creating a space where music and healing converge to empower individuals on their journey to holistic well-being."

Retailing at $10,000 USD, SAVA is now available for a limited edition pre-order, requiring a deposit of $500 at tersa.co/products/sava. For more information about TERSA, please visit https://tersa.co/.

About TERSA

TERSA is committed to redefining holistic human health and recovery through a multidimensional approach to well-being, emphasizing physical, mental, and emotional health. By challenging the norms of the health, wellness, and medical industry, TERSA provides innovative solutions to enhance the human experience. With its unique healing methodology and visionary approach, TERSA empowers individuals on their path to optimal well-being. To join the TERSA movement or to learn more about Nick Littlemore’s SAVA Sound Journeys, visit tersa.co or @tersa.co.