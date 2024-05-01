Casey’s Announces “It’s Not Crazy, It’s Casey’s” Campaign to Highlight its Contemporary Convenience and Craveable Food

ANKENY, Iowa--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Casey’s today announced a new brand campaign that highlights the contemporary convenience, craveable food and personalized guest experience the brand is known for across its 17-state footprint.

“It’s Not Crazy, It’s Casey’s” allows the brand to stand out in the increasingly personalized, guest-centric and digital-forward convenience store category. With its high-quality food offerings, unique limited-time menu options and value-driven products, Casey’s offers guests an unexpected convenience experience with restaurant-quality food, continuously giving them new reasons to choose the brand.

“It has never been a more exciting time for Casey’s, with our significant growth in store numbers, food innovation and freshly prepared offerings,” said Steph Hoppe, Vice President of Omni-Channel Marketing at Casey’s. “Now is the perfect time for our brand to position itself as so much more than a typical gas station – and ‘It’s Not Crazy, It’s Casey’s’ emphasizes the surprising reality that you can get a delicious meal, and all the other daily products you love, while filling up your tank at a convenience store.”

The new brand positioning comes after several rounds of market research, listening to c-store guests across Casey’s Country. It builds on the brand’s strengths in craveability, connection and convenience, while highlighting the restaurant-quality food and friendly service consumers do not expect from a traditional gas station.

As the country’s third-largest convenience store and the fifth-largest pizza chain, Casey’s has expanded into multiple new markets across 17 states with over 2,600 locations today.

Casey’s prepared food business has been accelerating with recent innovations including a thin crust pizza option and new sandwich menu, as well as unique limited-time offerings and exclusive products. The brand’s private label product line also continues to grow, with over 300 products in 31 categories and increased share across Casey’s grocery and general merchandise sales.

“Casey’s shatters the norms of our category with outstanding food, friendly service and innovative products. ‘It’s Not Crazy, It’s Casey’s’ highlights the unexpected goodness our guests experience in our stores every day,” said Hoppe.

The campaign will run in 58 local markets this summer, with placements across broadcast, digital, streaming, social and owned platforms. See the campaign come to life at caseys.com.

About Casey’s

Casey’s is a Fortune 500 company (Nasdaq: CASY) operating over 2,600 convenience stores. Founded more than 50 years ago, the company has grown to become the third-largest convenience store retailer and the fifth-largest pizza chain in the United States. Casey’s provides freshly prepared foods, quality fuel and friendly service at its locations. Guests can enjoy pizza, donuts, other assorted bakery items, and a wide selection of beverages and snacks. Learn more and order online at www.caseys.com, or in the mobile app.