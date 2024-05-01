Navajo Transitional Energy Company Selected by US Department of Energy to Receive $2.6M in Grant Funding for Home Solar Installations on the Navajo Nation

FARMINGTON, N.M.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As announced yesterday by the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Office of Clean Energy Demonstrations, Navajo Transitional Energy Company (NTEC) is proud to announce that we have been chosen by the DOE for up to $2.6 million in funding to install solar power on Navajo homes not connected to the electric grid. NTEC’s Navajo Sun Power! Home Solar Installation program was selected as one of 19 community-led clean energy projects across 12 states and 13 tribal nations and communities to receive funding to develop and deploy sustainable clean energy solutions and expand access to reliable and affordable energy in rural and remote communities across the country.

The Navajo Sun Power! program will provide solar power to 125 Navajo homes not connected to the electric grid. It is estimated that approximately 13,000 homes on the Nation are currently without power, which precludes them from necessities such as refrigeration and Internet. This project will electrify Navajo homes and make them eligible for other critical upgrades and public services. NTEC has installed solar panel systems on homes on the Navajo Nation over the past 3 years and plans to accelerate installations with this funding.

President Buu Nygren and Speaker Crystalyne Curley issued a joint letter of support in this application, which was instrumental in illustrating the importance of the project to OCED. “We would like to thank the President and Speaker for their support of Navajo Sun Power! Their involvement underscores the importance of providing electricity to the Navajo people to connect them to critical services and a better life,” said Vern Lund, NTEC’s Chief Executive Officer. “NTEC is committed to improving the economic, social, cultural, and physical well-being of the Navajo Nation and its citizens. The Navajo Sun Power! Program is one important way we can live this commitment.”

NTEC’s application asked OCED to fund 75 home installations while NTEC has committed to provide a further $1.3M to fund an additional 50 home installations. The home solar systems will be installed in various homes throughout the entire Navajo Nation. There will be a total of 25 home installations within each of the five Navajo Nation Agencies. The program will cover the cost of the solar panel system and batteries, system installation including any minor electrical work necessary for the home to meet Navajo Nation electrical safety codes, and education in the operation and maintenance of the system.

About NTEC

Navajo Transitional Energy Company (NTEC) is a world-class, diversified energy company with a unique purpose and vision. Established by the Navajo Nation to exercise sovereignty over its abundant natural resources, NTEC has grown rapidly and now has a sizeable and successful portfolio of mining, energy generation, and helium assets. NTEC is committed to achieving multi-generational, clean energy solutions that ensure the continued prosperity of the Navajo Nation while providing essential power to the entire Southwest and beyond.

NTEC is a leader in safety and reclamation and was recognized with the Sentinels of Safety award from the National Mining Association, the Safety Award for Large Surface Mine from the Rocky Mountain Coal Institute, and the National Award for Excellence in Surface Mining Reclamation from the Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement in 2022. For more information about NTEC, visit www.navenergy.com.