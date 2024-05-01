World of Hyatt and Peloton Team Up with Plans to Reward Members for Wellbeing

World of Hyatt, Hyatt’s award-winning loyalty program, is teaming up with Peloton to become the first global hospitality loyalty program with plans to reward its loyalty members for doing more of what they love – earning World of Hyatt points when they use Peloton equipment at Hyatt properties in countries where Peloton currently operates. (Graphic: Business Wire)

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--World of Hyatt, Hyatt’s award-winning loyalty program, is teaming up with Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON) to become the first global hospitality loyalty program with plans to reward its loyalty members for doing more of what they love – earning World of Hyatt points when they use Peloton equipment at Hyatt properties in countries where Peloton currently operates. In the future, that will mean more opportunities to earn World of Hyatt points to apply towards future bookings, upgrades and experiences just by investing in their own wellbeing when they travel. The collaboration is set to outfit 800+ Hyatt properties with Peloton equipment and provide access to Peloton classes on guestroom TVs at nearly 400 properties for guest and member enjoyment this year. World of Hyatt will provide more information to members on how they can earn under this collaboration.

Hyatt booking data shows travelers are placing a higher emphasis on health and wellbeing amenities when planning their vacations, a trend Hyatt is well-positioned to accommodate by teaming up with Peloton. The new collaboration focuses on encouraging Hyatt guests and Peloton Members to be at their best when traveling – whether through a ride to their favorite music tracks in the hotel’s fitness center or a wind-down stretch from the comfort of their guest room at participating hotels.

“Hyatt takes pride in setting a new standard of wellbeing for travel with new collaborations, products and experiences across our global portfolio that invite guests to lean into the transformative power of travel,” said TJ Abrams, Vice President of Wellbeing, Hyatt. “Dedicated to caring for our guests and members so they can be their best, Hyatt is coming together with Peloton as the first hospitality brand with plans to reward its members for workouts at participating hotels everywhere Peloton operates.”

Peloton Bikes will be deployed at each Hyatt hotel in markets where Peloton already operates – including the U.S., Canada, U.K., Germany, Austria and Australia. Select Hyatt luxury and lifestyle hotels in U.S. markets will also offer the Peloton Row. In the future, the collaboration may bring the Peloton experience to Hyatt hotels in other markets.

“We’re thrilled to be collaborating with Hyatt to give new and existing World of Hyatt members and guests the ability to prioritize their wellbeing during their travels,” said Greg Hybl, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Peloton for Business. “With Hyatt, we are enabling new audiences to experience Peloton’s cutting-edge technology and world-class content for themselves, and giving existing Peloton Members more of what they love while on the go. Being able to maintain a wellness routine while traveling is difficult for everyone. Our goal is to continue to find innovative ways to instill a little motivation so everyone can take some time for themselves, even if they are far from home."

Beyond access to equipment in-hotel or resort gyms, the Hyatt and Peloton collaboration will offer game-changing wellbeing benefits to guests, Peloton Members, World of Hyatt members, customers and colleagues.

Rewards for Your Wellbeing: Stay tuned for when Hyatt and Peloton will kick off the integration to give World of Hyatt members the ability to earn points for qualifying Peloton Bike or Peloton Row workouts completed at a participating Hyatt hotel. World of Hyatt members can also receive an extended 60-day free App trial (new Peloton Members only), and special offers on Peloton equipment and private World of Hyatt member events.

Stay tuned for when Hyatt and Peloton will kick off the integration to give World of Hyatt members the ability to earn points for qualifying Peloton Bike or Peloton Row workouts completed at a participating Hyatt hotel. World of Hyatt members can also receive an extended 60-day free App trial (new Peloton Members only), and special offers on Peloton equipment and private World of Hyatt member events. Without Leaving the Guest Room: Under the planned integration, guests at nearly 400 participating hotels will be able to enjoy a curated set of non-equipment-based Peloton classes, from stretch routines to bodyweight workouts, on in-room TVs.

Under the planned integration, guests at nearly 400 participating hotels will be able to enjoy a curated set of non-equipment-based Peloton classes, from stretch routines to bodyweight workouts, on in-room TVs. More Work, More Play: Participating Hyatt hotels will have access to a unique set of non-equipment-based Peloton classes that will be available to corporate meeting and conference attendees, enabling them to re-energize while they work.

Participating Hyatt hotels will have access to a unique set of non-equipment-based Peloton classes that will be available to corporate meeting and conference attendees, enabling them to re-energize while they work. Care for Colleagues: As Hyatt continues to evolve and grow its holistic wellbeing offerings, the benefits will extend to many Hyatt colleagues in qualifying countries who will receive Peloton App One offers and Peloton hardware discounts.

To further expand access to Peloton's award-winning classes for mind and body, Peloton for Business provides customizable wellbeing offers for commercial needs. For Hyatt, the full-service Peloton B2B fitness and wellness offering includes a range of equipment and content-based solutions, delivering on Peloton's commitment to continue to empower anyone, anywhere.

Hyatt continues to be a leader in innovative wellbeing offerings crafted with meaning, intent and expertise to meet guests, members, customers and colleagues wherever they are in their wellbeing journey. The Peloton collaboration joins Hyatt’s expansive roster of global wellbeing programming that helps guests “Be More Here” or be more present while on the road, including Hyatt’s Wellbeing Collective, a collection of properties across Hyatt’s portfolio of brands that provide industry-leading wellbeing offerings and immersive experiences to fit the unique needs of guests and customers for meetings and events.

For more information on how Hyatt is encouraging guests to “Be More Here” through best-in-class wellbeing offerings, visit www.hyatt.com.

The term “Hyatt” is used in this release for convenience to refer to Hyatt Hotels Corporation and/or one or more of its affiliates.

About Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global hospitality company guided by its purpose – to care for people so they can be their best. As of December 31, 2023, the Company's portfolio included more than 1,300 hotels and all-inclusive properties in 77 countries across six continents. The Company's offering includes brands in the Timeless Collection, including Park Hyatt®, Grand Hyatt®, Hyatt Regency®, Hyatt®, Hyatt Vacation Club®, Hyatt Place®, Hyatt House®, Hyatt Studios, and UrCove; the Boundless Collection, including Miraval®, Alila®, Andaz®, Thompson Hotels®, Dream® Hotels, Hyatt Centric®, and Caption by Hyatt®; the Independent Collection, including The Unbound Collection by Hyatt®, Destination by Hyatt®, and JdV by Hyatt®; and the Inclusive Collection, including Impression by Secrets, Hyatt Ziva®, Hyatt Zilara®, Zoëtry® Wellness & Spa Resorts, Secrets® Resorts & Spas, Breathless Resorts & Spas®, Dreams® Resorts & Spas, Hyatt Vivid Hotels & Resorts, Alua Hotels & Resorts®, and Sunscape® Resorts & Spas. Subsidiaries of the Company operate the World of Hyatt® loyalty program, ALG Vacations®, Mr & Mrs Smith™, Unlimited Vacation Club®, Amstar DMC destination management services, and Trisept Solutions® technology services. For more information, please visit www.hyatt.com.

About World of Hyatt

World of Hyatt is Hyatt’s award-winning guest loyalty program uniting participating locations in Hyatt’s Timeless Collection, including in the Park Hyatt®, Grand Hyatt®, Hyatt Regency®, Hyatt®, Hyatt Vacation Club®, Hyatt Place®, Hyatt House®, and UrCove brands; Boundless Collection, including in the Miraval®, Alila®, Andaz®, Thompson Hotels®, Dream® Hotels, Hyatt Centric®, and Caption by Hyatt® brands; Independent Collection, including in The Unbound Collection by Hyatt®, Destination by Hyatt®, and JdV by Hyatt® brands; and Hyatt’s Inclusive Collection, including in the Impression by Secrets, Hyatt Ziva®, Hyatt Zilara®, Zoëtry® Wellness & Spa Resorts, Secrets® Resorts & Spas, Breathless Resorts & Spas®, Dreams® Resorts & Spas, Hyatt Vivid Hotels & Resorts, Alua Hotels & Resorts®, and Sunscape® Resorts & Spas brands. Members who book directly through Hyatt channels can enjoy personalized care and access to distinct benefits including Guest of Honor, confirmed suite upgrades at time of booking, diverse wellbeing offerings, digital key, and exclusive member rates. With more than 40 million members, World of Hyatt offers a variety of ways to earn and redeem points for hotel stays, dining and spa services, wellbeing focused experiences through the FIND platform; as well as the benefits of Hyatt’s strategic loyalty collaborations with American Airlines AAdvantage® and Small Luxury Hotels of the World™. Travelers can enroll for free at hyatt.com, download the World of Hyatt app for android and IOS devices and connect with World of Hyatt on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter.

About Peloton

Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON), provides Members with expert instruction, and world class content to create impactful and entertaining workout experiences for anyone, anywhere and at any stage in their fitness journey. At home, outdoors, traveling, or at the gym, Peloton brings together immersive classes, cutting-edge technology and hardware, and the Peloton App with multiple tiers to personalize the Peloton experience [with or without equipment]. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in New York City, Peloton has millions of Members across the US, UK, Canada, Germany, Australia, and Austria. For more information, visit www.onepeloton.com.