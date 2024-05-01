NanoVibronix Announces PainShield Will Be Included in Department of Veteran Affairs’ FSS Contract Award

ELMSFORD, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NanoVibronix, Inc. (Nasdaq: NAOV) (“NanoVibronix,” or the “Company”), a medical device company that produces the UroShield®, PainShield® and WoundShield® Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) Portable Ultrasonic Therapeutic Devices, today announced that effective May 1, 2024, the Company’s PainShield product will be included in the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs’ (“VA”) Federal Supply Schedule (“FSS”), a program that supports the healthcare acquisition needs of the VA and other government agencies.

Delta Medical, LLC, a service-disabled veteran-owned small business (“SDVOSB”) and distributor of the Company’s PainShield product (“Delta Medical”), was awarded a five-year FSS contract by the VA, that includes the Company’s PainShield product.

Brian Murphy, Chief Executive Officer of the Company commented, “As the largest integrated health care network in the U.S., the VA represents a massive opportunity for the placement of our PainShield devices. The VA serves nine million enrolled veterans each year and including our PainShield product in the FSS will help the VA meet its healthcare acquisition needs. Healthcare providers both within and outside of the VA are urgently seeking non-pharmacological treatment modalities for the management of pain, and PainShield is a proven therapeutic that directly addresses this growing need. We are energized by the possibilities for increased adoption with the award of this contract to Delta Medical.”

Justin A. Brooks, Principal Owner of Delta Medical commented, “As the sole set-aside and eligible SDVOSB that provides VA access to at-home, low-frequency ultrasound therapy, this contract will allow us to pursue sole source distribution agreements across the country. These sole source, set-aside, eligible agreements will allow us to better serve a larger veteran population while decreasing the financial and technical burden the VA experiences during the acquisition process for these types of medical devices. We are excited for this new chapter in our partnership with NanoVibronix and the VA community as a whole.”

