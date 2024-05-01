Barcoding To Expand North American Presence Through Planned Combination with DecisionPoint Systems

BALTIMORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Barcoding, Inc. (“Barcoding”), a supply chain automation and innovation company, together with Graham Partners, today announced that an affiliate of Barcoding has entered into a definitive merger agreement with DecisionPoint Systems, Inc. (NYSE American: DPSI) (“DecisionPoint”). DecisionPoint is a leading mobility-first enterprise services and solutions company and a leading provider of retail in-store solutions and services centered on Point-of-Sale systems headquartered in Del Ray Beach, FL with additional locations in California, North Carolina, Colorado, Utah and Pennsylvania.

The combination of Barcoding and DecisionPoint will create a business of scale and a leader in supply chain automation by expanding Barcoding’s existing value proposition into the adjacent point-of-sale technologies space while establishing a national footprint with strongholds in the Southeast and West Coast.

"With our planned combination with DecisionPoint, Barcoding continues to focus on growth that will directly and positively impact our customers and partners. Combining Barcoding and DecisionPoint will enhance our offerings and allow us to better serve enterprise customers in retail, supply chain and other sectors with a more comprehensive set of solutions and services. We look forward to welcoming the DecisionPoint team into the Barcoding family,” said Shane Snyder, CEO and president of Barcoding.

About Barcoding, Inc.

Barcoding is a supply chain automation and innovation company that helps organizations be more efficient, accurate, and connected. With our enterprise platform IntelliTrack® and extensive subject matter expertise in data capture and automation, labels and printing, mobile computing, and managed services, we are trusted to build and manage solutions for some of the best IT and operations teams in the world. Founded in 1998, Barcoding is headquartered in Baltimore, Md., with offices across North America (Chicago, Houston, Seattle, Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver). For more information, visit www.barcoding.com.

About DecisionPoint Systems

DecisionPoint Systems, Inc. delivers mobility-first enterprise managed services and solutions centered around the deployment, integration and support services for essential retail, supply chain, hospitality, healthcare and other verticals utilizing data capture and POS technologies, enabling customers to make better and faster operational and business decisions. For more information about DecisionPoint Systems, Inc., visit https://www.decisionpt.com.