Blackline Safety Signs $1.7M Service Upgrade for Recent U.S. Upstream Energy Deal

CALGARY, Canada--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Blackline Safety Corp. (TSX: BLN), a global leader in connected safety technology, today announced the upgrade of their recent $2.7 million contract with a U.S. upstream energy company headquartered in Houston, Texas, by an additional $1.7 million.

As announced in February 2024, the customer purchased over 800 G7c cloud-connected wearable safety devices, 40 EXO cloud-connected area monitors, and 75 G7 Docks.

During implementation, the customer requested a demo of Blackline’s real-time alert response. When the Blackline Safety representative pulled the SOS latch and a live Blackline agent answered in seconds, the company realized Blackline’s services such as two-way voice and real-time response would elevate their safety program and keep their workers safer than ever before.

“After just a short time with our devices, the customer upgraded our services for the full connected safety experience,” said Glen Silver, Blackline Safety’s Vice President of Sales for North America. “Our hardware is unique on the gas detection and lone worker safety tech market—only Blackline devices have the option for two-way voice and real-time monitoring capabilities.”

Blackline’s award-winning G7 personal gas detectors and EXO area gas monitors—built for extreme conditions, with location-enabled technology—provide layers of protection to ensure a critical lifeline during an emergency. With optional features such as SOS emergency latch, real-time monitoring, and two-way voice, the devices make sure workers have the confidence to do their jobs and get home safely at the end of their day.

“Nothing can replace a real voice responding when there’s an incident. When seconds and minutes can make the difference between life and death, real-time response and two-way voice let your workers know that someone is looking out for them and will stay with them until help arrives,” Silver added. “With Blackline at their side, workers are never alone and unprotected.”

The Blackline devices replaced a competitor’s products, which the company had used for 30 years.

About Blackline Safety: Blackline Safety is a technology leader driving innovation in the industrial workforce through IoT (Internet of Things). With connected safety devices and predictive analytics, Blackline enables companies to drive towards zero safety incidents and improved operational performance. Blackline provides wearable devices, personal and area gas monitoring, cloud-connected software and data analytics to meet demanding safety challenges and enhance overall productivity for organizations with coverage in more than 100 countries. Armed with cellular and satellite connectivity, Blackline provides a lifeline to tens of thousands of people, having reported over 225 billion data-points and initiated over seven million emergency alerts. For more information, visit BlacklineSafety.com and connect with us on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), LinkedIn and Instagram.