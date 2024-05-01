BigBear.ai and Spinnaker SCA partner to elevate offering in supply chain consulting, leveraging advanced simulation of complex operations

COLUMBIA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (“BigBear.ai” or the “Company”), a leader in AI-powered decision intelligence solutions, today announced a teaming agreement with Spinnaker SCA, a leading end-to-end supply chain services consulting firm. This collaboration brings together BigBear.ai’s ProModel® modeling and simulation software with Spinnaker SCA’s deep supply chain consulting expertise to provide comprehensive solutions for optimizing clients’ supply chain, manufacturing and warehouse operations.

"The goal is to empower our clients, existing and new, to realize their digital transformation goals alongside best-in-class supply chain and manufacturing consulting,” shared Elizabeth Transier, VP of Growth & Delivery, ProModel at BigBear.ai.

Together, BigBear.ai and Spinnaker SCA offer a comprehensive suite of supply chain, manufacturing and warehousing offerings, including design, strategy, planning, execution, and change management. BigBear.ai’s ProModel software provides digital twin modeling and simulation capabilities that allow businesses to better understand the impact of potential changes before implementation, and Spinnaker SCA provides proven leadership in supply chain consulting for enterprises to realize their automation and optimization visions prior to the implementation.

With this teaming agreement, both companies' clients can benefit from:

Strategic Guidance: Spinnaker SCA’s consultants will advise clients on building a business case aligned to the best course of action to achieve their supply chain goals.

Simulation-Based Analysis and Validation: BigBear.ai’s ProModel software will be used to model and validate the proposed changes, ensuring they will deliver the expected results with measured confidence.

Data-Driven Optimization: Clients can uncover unforeseen obstacles and hidden insights from ProModel’s simulations, which can help optimize layouts, workflows, and resource allocation for reduced costs, increased efficiency, and faster time to value.

About BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai is a leading provider of AI-powered decision intelligence solutions for national security, supply chain management, and digital identity. U.S. and international customers and partners rely on BigBear.ai’s predictive analytics capabilities in highly complex, distributed, mission-based operating environments. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, BigBear.ai is a public company traded on the NYSE under the symbol BBAI. For more information, visit https://bigbear.ai/ and follow BigBear.ai on LinkedIn: @BigBear.ai and X: @BigBearai.

About Spinnaker SCA

Spinnaker SCA (www.spinnakersca.com) is a leading supply chain services firm providing End-to-End Supply Chain Strategy, Planning, and Execution Consulting Services, based in Boulder, CO. Created in 2021 through the merger of SCApath and Spinnaker; Spinnaker SCA provides customers with a broad set of services to enable industry-leading supply chain capabilities. With over 20 years of experience helping transform industry leaders, Spinnaker SCA’s services offerings include Supply Chain Design & Strategy, Supply Chain Planning, Supply Chain Execution, Omni Channel Fulfillment, and Change Management consulting service. Spinnaker SCA was acquired by Publicis Sapient (www.publicissapient.com) in March 2024.