Frontier unveils new "Good to Go" campaign: fiber internet that lasts a lifetime.

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Frontier (NASDAQ: FYBR):

What we’re doing: We launched our “Good to Go” ad campaign to tell America that fiber is a fast, reliable technology that will last a lifetime.

Why we are doing it: People want an internet connection that can keep up with their increasing demand for data. The “Good to Go” campaign highlights how 100% fiber technology can meet those demands.

What’s our goal: As the largest pure-play fiber provider in the U.S., we deliver lightning-fast fiber internet to millions of homes and businesses across the country. We want to bring awareness to the fact that fiber technology can serve customers today and well into the future.

Why switch now: We are so confident that customers will love our fiber internet, that we are offering a 30-day money back guarantee.

Handy quote: “Fiber is the internet standard for decades to come, and with this campaign, we are bringing awareness to the fact that more people can now choose 100% fiber optic technology for their connectivity needs,” said John Harrobin, Executive Vice President of Consumer. “Frontier fiber is fast, reliable and available to meet their needs today, tomorrow and for years to come.”

Campaign highlights: Our “Good to Go” campaign, developed by renowned creative agency McCann New York, includes our “Internet of a Lifetime” video showing that fiber technology is built to meet people’s connectivity needs for a lifetime. The video shows the constant changes humans experience over a lifetime – 44 cell phones, 23 computers, 19 gaming systems, 256 shoes, 22 jobs, 7 romantic partners and so on – but that one thing is constant and transcends time: fiber technology.

Hear from McCann: “We're excited to be partnering with Frontier to help them position their world-class, future-proof fiber technology,” said Amber Guild, CEO, McCann New York. “To match the enduring nature of their product, we’re launching an enduring brand platform that sets Frontier apart as a leader and pioneer in their industry. We are confident that McCann’s deep expertise in creativity, content, audience and connections and design will make a significant impact as they grow their business and expand into new markets."

About Frontier

Frontier (NASDAQ: FYBR) is the largest pure-play fiber provider in the U.S. Driven by our purpose, Building Gigabit America®, we deliver blazing-fast broadband connectivity that unlocks the potential of millions of consumers and businesses. For more information, visit www.frontier.com.

About McCann New York

McCann New York is a world renowned award-winning creative agency known for helping brands earn a meaningful role in people's lives. At McCann, every great idea starts with a Powerful Truth. For more than 120 years, McCann has built brands and grown businesses using our core philosophy, "Truth Well Told." With partnerships lasting over 30 years, clients today include Frontier Communications, L’Oreal Paris, Mastercard, Microsoft, New York Lottery, Reckitt Brands, Smirnoff and TJ Maxx to name a few. McCann has been named to Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies, Campaign’s US BIG Agency of the Year two years running, Epica Agency of the Year, and most recently, the Most Awarded New York and North American Agency at Cannes Lions where we’ve won awards for Design, Sustainable Development Goals, and Creative Business Transformation.