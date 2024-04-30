Granite to Help Construct Major Enhancements to I-405/Brickyard to SR 527 Corridor Project in Bothell, WA

WATSONVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Granite (NYSE:GVA) has been awarded a subcontract worth approximately $31 million by prime contractor Skanska USA, to work on Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) and Sound Transit’s highway project to provide roadway improvements along a four-and-a-half-mile corridor on Interstate 405 (I-405) in Bothell, WA. The project will be included in Granite’s first-quarter CAP.

Key features of the project include increased express toll lane (ETL) capacity, direct access to state highways, and enhanced regional transit service connections. The project aims at improving transportation mobility and reliability throughout Bothell and surrounding regions. Motorists can look forward to one new ETL in each direction between south of SR 522 and SR 527, widening I-405 through the SR 522 interchange, building direct access ramps to ETLs at SR 522, and partial direct access interchange at SR 527 connecting Canyon Park and Ride.

Additionally, enhanced connections will be established for regional transit service at both the University of Washington Bothell Station (SR 522) and Canyon Park Station (SR 527). A new transit-only Bus Rapid Transit station will also be introduced along the I-405 corridor.

“Granite is excited to build a local relationship with Skanska in the Seattle market and continue to support WSDOT and the traveling public in Western Washington,” said Beth Duffus, Granite Project Manager. “Supporting WSDOT on this project complements Granite's vertically integrated business in Seattle as Granite's Smith Island asphalt plant will produce 195,000 tons of 1/2" HMA and recycle 50,000 tons of RAP. Securing this backlog helps the region with consistent paving backlog for the next three years and provides a strong foundation to continue to grow this side of the business.”

The project is anticipated to begin in April 2024 and Granite’s project scope is expected to be completed by December 2027.

