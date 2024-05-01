Clearwater Paper Announces Closing of the Augusta Paperboard Manufacturing Facility Acquisition

SPOKANE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE:CLW) today announced the successful completion of its strategic acquisition of the Augusta, Georgia bleached paperboard manufacturing facility from Graphic Packaging International, LLC (“Graphic Packaging”). Terms of the acquisition were first announced on February 20, 2024.

“I am pleased that we have finalized the acquisition of Graphic Packaging’s Augusta, Georgia, paperboard manufacturing facility. The Augusta mill is a great fit with our strategy and improves our position as a premier, independent paperboard supplier to North American converters. I look forward to welcoming the Augusta team to Clearwater Paper as we work together to build a more scaled paperboard business to service our customers,” said Arsen Kitch, President and Chief Executive Officer.

