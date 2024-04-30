Tabletop Tactics Selects Edgio to Deliver Premium Video Content Globally

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Edgio, a global leader in streaming media technology, today announced that Tabletop Tactics has selected the company to manage their end-to-end video workflows, content delivery and reporting analytics in a single integrated solution.

Tabletop Tactics, a UK-based YouTube and online subscription video on-demand (SVOD) channel, specializes in producing premium shows centered around the world’s most popular tabletop games, such as Warhammer 40,000, Age of Sigmar, and Dungeons & Dragons. With over 200,000 YouTube subscribers, their audience extends globally, including a growing community of paying subscription customers from the UK, USA, Europe and Australia, who enjoy exclusive access to an extensive library of on-demand content such as Battle Reports, Cast of Players, Faction Focus videos, and more.

Frustrated by performance issues with their previous provider, Tabletop Tactics began the search for a new partner capable of scaling their operations globally and providing innovative streaming solutions to enhance viewer experiences. Spearheaded by consultants from their technology partner, they sought a service provider with international reach and best-of-breed streaming capabilities.

Initially attracted to Edgio for its global presence and high-performing content delivery network, Tabletop Tactics was impressed by the comprehensive solution offered after in-depth consultations. This solution not only included delivery, but also integrated Edgio’s feature-rich streaming media platform, Uplynk. Through a single pane of glass, Uplynk enables Tabletop Tactics to ingest, encode, secure and deliver broadcast quality content at scale.

Lawrence Baker, Founder and Director at Tabletop Tactics, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, “From initially seeking a simple delivery solution, Edgio guided us through a consultative dialogue regarding our entire business needs and challenges. The team’s expertise and dedication to client satisfaction were evident, and after a demo of the Uplynk platform, we were thoroughly impressed."

He added “We often need to react quickly to new game releases and so our filming and production schedule is extremely fast-paced. To have simplified workflows that enable us to deliver videos within minutes of upload via the slicer is incredibly valuable. Additionally, the robust reporting dashboard, offering detailed session analytics, has revolutionized our content and user engagement strategy, providing insights we previously lacked."

Emma Whitmore, Group Vice President, EMEA says "We're thrilled to offer Tabletop Tactics a cost-effective, unified solution, equipping them with all the necessary tools to efficiently manage video content and captivate their audience. Their growth trajectory is very exciting, and we are well positioned to assist them in expanding their live events and creating additional revenue streams through Uplynk's integrated content monetization features."

About Edgio

Edgio (NASDAQ: EGIO) helps companies deliver online experiences and content faster, safer, and with more control. Its developer-friendly, globally scaled edge network, combined with fully integrated application and media solutions, provides a single platform for the delivery of high-performing, secure web properties and streaming content. Through this fully integrated platform and end-to-end edge services, companies can deliver content quicker and more securely, thus boosting overall revenue and business value. To learn more, visit edg.io and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

About Edgio Uplynk

Edgio's Uplynk leads globally in streaming media technology, offering complete cloud-managed video solutions for TV and OTT, including CDN delivery for both live and on-demand content. Uplynk simplifies streaming, integrating all the services you need into one platform, thus eliminating the complexity of integrating multiple video products. Within a single workflow, support live and video-on-demand (VOD), live events and FAST channels, with global reach and scale to millions of concurrent users.

About Tabletop Tactics

Tabletop Tactics broadcasts video entertainment to a global audience featuring the biggest tabletop games in the market, such as Warhammer 40,000 and Dungeons & Dragons. With a fast-paced production schedule featuring the latest releases from the world of tabletop gaming, on-demand subscribers benefit from twice weekly full-scale battle reports, a dedicated D&D show Cast of Players, hot-off-the-press faction reviews and up-close-and-personal Podcasts featuring the team and guests. Using their website, mobile app and YouTube as broadcasting platforms, they also operate a global gaming league allowing players to submit game scores from their home or local club. This year will also see the launch of tournament events in their bespoke gaming venue and the development of their own tabletop game.

Visit: www.tabletoptactics.tv