Miller Electric Mfg. LLC Releases Cutting-Edge OptX™ 2kW Handheld Laser Welder

The Miller OptX™ 2kW handheld laser welder boosts productivity up to five to 10 times with quick and easy training, faster travel speeds, reduced heat input and the near elimination of pre- and post-weld processing. This cutting-edge technology will help fill the ongoing shortage of skilled welders across the United States and Canada, leading to better, faster production that helps manufacturers confidently meet deadlines and quotas so they can meet their growth and profitability goals. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Miller OptX™ 2kW handheld laser welder boosts productivity up to five to 10 times with quick and easy training, faster travel speeds, reduced heat input and the near elimination of pre- and post-weld processing. This cutting-edge technology will help fill the ongoing shortage of skilled welders across the United States and Canada, leading to better, faster production that helps manufacturers confidently meet deadlines and quotas so they can meet their growth and profitability goals. (Photo: Business Wire)

APPLETON, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Miller Electric Mfg. LLC, a leading worldwide manufacturer of arc welding products, announces the release of its OptX™ 2kW handheld laser welder, cutting-edge technology that will help fill the ongoing shortage of skilled welders across the United States and Canada and dramatically boost productivity up to five to 10 times.

“Our industry’s manufacturers and welders fabricate the products we all rely on every day. They deserve cutting-edge technology and a trusted partner to get the job done,” said Dave Lambert, group president of sales and marketing at Miller. “As the welder shortage continues each day, Miller is proud to offer the OptX 2kW to support busy welding shops, alleviate their labor shortage and deliver to their bottom line.”

Miller developed the OptX 2kW in collaboration with IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ: IPGP), a global leader in fiber laser technology. The strategic partnership pairs IPG’s pioneering laser capabilities with Miller’s renowned welding expertise and excellence. The alliance advances laser technologies for the handheld welding market, which urgently needs a product that can help expand worker capacity amid the ongoing labor shortage.

It’s estimated that the United States is suffering a welder shortage of 330,000 skilled laborers through 2028, an average of 85,200 jobs to be filled annually. The OptX 2kW will help close the productivity gap with:

Quick and easy training for both new and seasoned welders to drive output and productivity

Faster travel speeds and reduced heat input

The near elimination of pre- and post-weld processing

The OptX 2kW is best suited for:

Precision welding applications with tight fit-up with minimal gaps where high productivity is needed but automations are too costly

Industries including precision sheet metal, HVAC and aerospace

Sheet metal applications up to 5/16-in. material thickness

Metals including: Steel and stainless steel Aluminum Galvanized Titanium Brass Copper Mild steel Dissimilar metals (e.g., stainless steel to copper)



The OptX 2kW is now available through Miller distributors. To see if it’s the right fit for your operation, learn more at www.millerwelds.com/optx today.

About Miller Electric

Miller Electric Mfg. LLC, headquartered in Appleton, Wisconsin, is a leading worldwide manufacturer of Miller® brand arc welding products and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE: ITW). For more information, visit MillerWelds.com, call 1-800-4-A-Miller (800-426-4553), email info@millerwelds.com, fax 877-327-8132, or write to Miller Electric Mfg. LLC, P.O. Box 100, Lithonia, GA 30058.

About IPG Photonics Corporation

IPG Photonics Corporation is the leader in high-power fiber lasers and amplifiers used primarily in materials processing and other diverse applications. The Company’s mission is to develop innovative laser solutions making the world a better place. IPG accomplishes this mission by delivering superior performance, reliability and usability at a lower total cost of ownership compared with other types of lasers and non-laser tools, allowing end users to increase productivity and decrease costs. IPG is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts and has more than 30 facilities worldwide. For more information, visit www.IPGPhotonics.com.