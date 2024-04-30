CLARA Analytics and Origami Risk Partner to Accelerate AI Adoption for Risk Managers and Claim Handlers

SUNNYVALE, Calif. & CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CLARA Analytics (“CLARA”), a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) technology for insurance claims optimization, today announced the company is expanding its relationship with Origami Risk (“Origami”), the industry-leading risk, safety and insurance software as a service (SaaS) technology firm. The two companies have deepened the integration between their products and aligned their operations to offer a seamless solution to help self-insurers, brokers and carriers reduce costs and accelerate AI adoption.

CLARA is helping carriers to make sense of voluminous information, streamline claims management, improve medical outcomes, and reduce administrative burdens for adjusters. The company’s CLARAty.ai platform uses machine learning, predictive AI, natural language processing (NLP), and generative AI (GenAI) to power a suite of products aimed at improving efficiency and accuracy in claims management.

The partnership between CLARA and Origami will enable risk managers to fast-track their adoption of AI, giving them immediate access to secure, SOC2 compliant, and HIPAA compliant technology. Self-insured organizations, insurers, risk pools, MGAs and others already using Origami can gain new AI-driven insights to help them identify high-risk claims, improve collaboration with third-party administrators, optimize medical outcomes for injured parties, and speed the resolution of claims.

CLARA’s product suite ingests both structured and unstructured data for each claim. Seamless bi-directional integration with Origami provides a wealth of data to CLARA’s AI platform, which delivers key insights to risk managers and adjusters, case summaries, and other relevant information.

Existing Origami customers can get up and running with CLARA in a matter of weeks, bypassing many of the burdensome tasks associated with onboarding such as data gathering and data cleansing. This dramatically shortens the time between the initial provisioning of a new CLARA instance and the point at which companies see positive ROI. CLARA can even set up a test instance using a prospective customer’s data to demonstrate the real-world ROI the company’s AI technology offers. For ongoing engagements, CLARA delivers ROI analysis to each customer detailing the savings achieved by using the CLARAty.ai platform.

“Risk management and claims professionals understand that they need to embrace AI,” said Earne Bentley, President, Risk Solutions at Origami, “but they’re understandably concerned about security and compliance. Our partnership with CLARA offers a path for the rapid rollout of a proven, secure, compliant AI platform that delivers immediate benefits. Clients are also getting preferred pricing, which makes the CLARA platform even more attractive.”

CLARA and Origami will be demonstrating the integrated offering at the upcoming RIMS RISKWORLD conference, being held May 5-8, 2024, in San Diego. Attendees are encouraged to stop by Booth 1249 to get a hands-on look at how AI drives powerful ROI. CLARA and Origami will also be co-presenting a session, “Unlocking Potential: AI’s Role in Addressing Emerging Risk Management Trends,” on Monday, May 6, at 1:30 p.m.

“We’re excited to be showcasing this new offering at RIMS,” said CLARA CEO Heather H. Wilson. “Both of our companies are intensely focused on customer satisfaction and measurable ROI. We understand the problem domain because our people have decades of experience in claims and risk management. By combining the complementary capabilities of our two companies, we can deliver even more value across a broader spectrum of stakeholders. The result is dramatically faster adoption of AI, with massive ROI in the first year. We see this as a big win for our mutual customers.”

About CLARA Analytics

CLARA Analytics is the leading AI as a service (AIaaS) provider that improves casualty claims outcomes for insurance carriers, MGAs, reinsurers, and self-insured organizations. The company’s platform applies image recognition, natural language processing, and other AI-based techniques to unlock insights from medical notes, legal demand packages, bills and other documents surrounding a claim. CLARA’s predictive insight gives claim professionals augmented intelligence that helps them reduce claim costs and optimize outcomes for the carrier, customer and claimant. CLARA’s customers include companies from the top 25 global insurance carriers to large third-party administrators and self-insured organizations. Founded in 2017, CLARA Analytics is headquartered in California’s Silicon Valley. For more information, visit www.claraanalytics.com, and follow the company on LinkedIn and @CLARAAnalytics.

About Origami Risk

Origami Risk provides truly integrated SaaS solutions that simplify risk, insurance, compliance, and safety management. Origami delivers its highly configurable RMIS, GRC, EHS, and healthcare risk management solutions from a secure, scalable platform that includes tools for centralizing data, automating critical workflows, and providing insights into risk and safety initiatives. A singular focus on client success underlies Origami’s approach to developing, implementing and supporting their innovative, award-winning software. Visit origamirisk.com or contact us at info@origamirisk.com to learn more.

All brand names and solution names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

Tags: CLARA Analytics, CLARAty.ai, Origami Risk, RISKWORLD, risk management, insurtech, claims optimization, risk managers, claims adjusters, claims managers, artificial intelligence, AI, generative AI, GenAI, machine learning, claims, claims management, compliance, workers compensation, workers comp, predictive analytics, commercial insurance