ChromaDex’s NIAGEN® (Patented Nicotinamide Riboside, NR), the Most Efficient and High-Quality NAD+ Precursor, Featured in New Solgar® Cellular Nutrition Cellular Energy Supplement

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ChromaDex Corp. (NASDAQ:CDXC), the global authority on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+) and healthy aging research, announces an ingredient partnership with Solgar®, a Nestlé Health Science brand. Solgar’s inaugural NAD+ supplement, Solgar Cellular Nutrition Cellular Energy, features ChromaDex’s patented nicotinamide riboside (NR) ingredient, NIAGEN® to support NAD+ levels for cellular health. This product marks a significant milestone in the health and wellness industry by combining ChromaDex’s industry-leading NAD+ research with Solgar’s longstanding reputation for scientifically backed supplements.

“NIAGEN NR is a testament to our dedication to the highest scientific rigor and quality standards. This ingredient partnership with Nestlé Health Science and Solgar is a powerful alliance to advance healthy aging for all,” said Rob Fried, CEO of ChromaDex and Founder of Tru Niagen.

NAD+ is an essential coenzyme that plays a vital role in cellular functions, including mitochondrial function, cellular energy production, and DNA repair. NIAGEN NR, the most efficient NAD+ precursor, is backed by two Nobel Prize winners, 30+ human clinical studies, 300 published scientific studies, has been accepted by the world’s most rigorous regulatory bodies, and 300mg of NIAGEN NR is clinically shown to increase NAD+ by over 50% in two weeks.

Solgar Cellular Energy features 300mg of NIAGEN NR to support cell energy, repair, and vitality. Solgar Cellular Energy helps renew the body’s natural ability to transform nutrients into energy – the energy cells need each day. In addition to NIAGEN NR, the product features a blend of six B vitamins (B 1 , B 2 , B 6 , B 12 , Biotin, and Pantothenic Acid) and vitamin C for immune, heart, and nerve health, delivering a holistic approach to healthy aging.

ChromaDex’s Mona Rosene, MS, RD, Director of Scientific Affairs, was recently interviewed by Solgar Cellular Nutrition to discuss the science behind NAD+ and NIAGEN NR, which can be read on the Solgar website.

Solgar’s Cellular Energy supplement featuring NIAGEN NR is available as part of a suite of Cellular Nutrition products. To read more about the science supporting NIAGEN NR visit www.chromadex.com and for more information on the Solgar Cellular Nutrition Cellular Energy product featuring NIAGEN NR, please visit www.solgar.com/cellular-nutrition.

About ChromaDex:

ChromaDex Corp. (NASDAQ:CDXC) is the global authority on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+), with a focus on the science of healthy aging. The ChromaDex team, comprised of world-renowned scientists, works with independent investigators from esteemed universities and research institutions around the globe to uncover the full potential of NAD+. A vital coenzyme found in every cell of the human body, NAD+ declines with age and exposure to other everyday stressors. NAD+ depletion is a contributor to age-related changes in health and vitality. Setting the benchmark as the gold standard in scientific rigor, safety, quality, and transparency, ChromaDex is the innovator behind its clinically proven flagship ingredient, NIAGEN® (patented nicotinamide riboside, or NR), the most efficient and superior-quality NAD+ booster available.

NIAGEN NR is the active ingredient in ChromaDex’s consumer products, sold as the brand Tru Niagen®, the number one healthy-aging NAD+ supplement in the United States*. Clinically proven to increase NAD+ levels, Tru Niagen is helping people around the world transform the way they age (available at www.truniagen.com). ChromaDex’s robust patent portfolio protects NR and other NAD+ precursors. ChromaDex maintains a website at www.chromadex.com, to which ChromaDex regularly publishes copies of its press releases, news, and financial information.

*Based on the top-selling dietary supplement brands by revenue per the largest U.S. e-commerce marketplace (as of 3/1/2023-2/29/2024).

