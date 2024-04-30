Donut Media Announces Exclusive Tire Sponsorship with Hankook

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Donut Media and Hankook are proud to announce their two-year exclusive partnership. As the official tire sponsor of Donut, Hankook tires as well as their Dynapro SUV and light truck products will be used on Donut’s vehicles through 2026. The tires will be featured in custom video and podcast integrations, and be the centerpiece of Donut’s next Free Ride series. Additionally, the two teams will collaborate on custom apparel, events, and other extensions that help spread Hankook’s mission to inspire drivers to take on challenges and create new possibilities in their lives.

Donut is America’s leading car culture brand. The team produces 100-plus videos a year for its more than 13 million combined YouTube subscribers and social followers. Its podcasts, Past Gas and The Big Three, are the top two automotive podcasts on Apple Podcasts. Hankook’s industry-leading tires will help enhance the performance of Donut’s projects, race cars, and off-road vehicles.

“ The Hankook brand is synonymous with best-in-class performance,” said Aaron Godfred, General Manager of Donut. “ The versatility of Hankook’s tires to fit on EVs, passenger cars, SUVs, and trucks makes it the perfect fit for the range of cars our team works on. At Donut, we pride ourselves on thoughtful partnerships with companies we believe deliver the best experience for our fans, and Hankook is a great example of that.”

As the first multi-year product sponsor in Donut history, Hankook will also receive marquee signage placement in Donut’s garage and on their cars as well as promotions and branded segments across all of Donut’s series, podcasts, and social media. The partnership will launch in May, with new initiatives continuing to be introduced over the next 24 months.

" We are thrilled to announce our partnership with the highly esteemed automotive content brand, Donut Media," stated Ted Choi, VP of Marketing, Hankook Tire America Corp. " We recognize and appreciate the exceptional value that Donut Media brings to the industry, and we are aligned in our vision of unlocking new opportunities for innovation and fostering exponential growth."

This is the third official sponsorship for Donut, including their previously announced agreements with Valvoline and KCHiLiTES.

About Donut Media

Founded in 2015, Donut is the top automotive entertainment brand in the U.S. It is committed to inspiring the next generation of automotive enthusiasts, and has gained more than 8.5 million YouTube subscribers by pioneering a comedic and informative approach to modern car culture. Donut’s expanding catalog of original content is dedicated to telling unique automotive stories, working on project cars, testing out automotive gadgets, and aftermarket modifications all with the team’s trademark sense of humor. Beyond digital content, it operates a successful consumer products business, a wholly-owned collectible car brand, STOCKY, and executes world-class brand partnerships. Donut is part of Recurrent, a digital media company with over 15 enthusiast brands.

About Hankook Tire America Corp.

Hankook Tire America Corp. is a growing leader in the U.S. tire market, leveraging investments in technology, manufacturing and marketing to deliver high-quality, reliable products that are safer for consumers and the environment. Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., Hankook Tire America Corp. markets and distributes a complete line of high-performance and ultra-high-performance passenger tires, light truck and SUV tires as well as medium truck and bus tires in the United States. Hankook Tire America Corp. is a subsidiary of Hankook Tire & Technology Co., Ltd., a Forbes Global 2000 company headquartered in Seoul, Korea.