Roku and The Trade Desk Announce New Data-Driven TV Streaming Partnership

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), the #1 TV streaming platform in the U.S.*, announced plans for a new data-driven TV streaming partnership with The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD), the largest independent global advertising technology leader, to equip advertisers with better planning, buying, and measurement of TV streaming media. Roku plans to empower advertisers using The Trade Desk with the ability to leverage Roku Media and audience and behavioral data, so that The Trade Desk customers can better understand and optimize their campaigns for TV streaming viewers.

As the TV streaming ecosystem grows increasingly crowded and complex, advertisers are looking for the most efficient and performant way to cut through the noise and reach viewers at scale. By leveraging Roku’s automatic content recognition data, advertisers using The Trade Desk can suppress incremental households that have seen their linear TV ads — a capability advertisers have had directly with Roku, now available in an independent media buying platform on Roku Media. Through Roku’s more than 81M Streaming Households, advertisers can find meaningful outcomes through scale, premium inventory, and optimization capabilities that will help efficiently maximize ad spend.

“Matching Roku’s reach with the power of The Trade Desk’s innovative solutions will unlock new ways for marketers to reach the right TV streaming audiences strategically,” said Jay Askinasi, SVP, Head of Global Media Revenue and Growth, Roku. “We strive to be even more interoperable with the most prevalent buying platforms in the market to meet our advertisers where they are. It’s simple to use and highly effective at reducing waste for buyers, and it will improve the ad experience for our millions of viewers.”

“CTV has emerged as one of the most powerful digital advertising channels on the open internet, and this new partnership with Roku will enable The Trade Desk’s clients to put valuable new data insights to work and fully optimize their campaigns,” said Jed Dederick, Chief Revenue Officer, The Trade Desk. “We are excited by Roku’s focus on interoperability and thrilled to forge a closer partnership as we bring the full power of the open internet to bear for all advertisers.”

The partnership is intended to provide The Trade Desk customers with the ability to leverage Roku audience and behavioral data on Roku Media. Advertisers can access Roku Media through a range of options in The Trade Desk in a private marketplace.

*By hours streamed (Hypothesis Group: Dec 2023)

