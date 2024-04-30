altafiber Continues Long-Term Partnership With Netcracker for BSS/OSS and Managed Services

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Netcracker Technology announced today that it will continue to deliver mission-critical IT functions, applications and services to altafiber, the leading supplier of fiber-based services in Greater Cincinnati.

altafiber's long-standing relationship with Netcracker includes managed and professional services for components of Netcracker Digital BSS and Digital OSS solutions, which support its B2C and B2B customers across Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana, as well as its subsidiary operations at Hawaiian Telcom.

altafiber has invested more than $1.5 billion into its Midwestern fiber network to date, reaching approximately 760,000 business and consumer addresses through its cutting-edge 10-Gig XGS-PON fiber network. With IT support from Netcracker, altafiber can deliver advanced residential and business services, including high-speed Internet, voice, television and whole home and managed Wi-Fi.

“Netcracker has been a strategic partner for many years,” said Kevin Murray, CIO at altafiber. “The strong partnership between our two companies has allowed us to focus on building out new lines of business, including our fiber-based Internet, voice and video services, which gives us new opportunities without worrying about our network operations and support.”

“altafiber’s trust in Netcracker to provide a broad range of BSS and OSS functions along with managed and professional services is truly gratifying,” said Rohit Aggarwal, GM at Netcracker. “We are proud to be altafiber’s partner of choice to support its cutting-edge infrastructure and services over an extensive fiber network footprint that continues to expand into new geographic markets.”

