NuvoAir Medical Partners with Privia Medical Group — Georgia to Help Transform Cardiopulmonary Care with Virtual-First Care Model

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NuvoAir Medical, a leading virtual health value-based specialty care platform with a multidisciplinary team of clinicians for patients with heart and lung conditions, is proud to announce their partnership with Privia Medical Group — Georgia (PMG). This collaboration marks a significant step forward in enhancing access to high-quality cardiopulmonary care for patients throughout the state of Georgia. Privia operates the state’s highest performing Accountable Care Organization (ACO), with more than 380 providers caring for over 515,000 patients.

As the demand for specialty value-based care grows, especially in rural and underserved areas, NuvoAir Medical’s multidisciplinary team and physicians will extend specialty care for current PMG practice locations and their care teams. NuvoAir’s platform, innovative technology, and expertise will deliver personalized, proactive, on-demand cardiopulmonary care directly to patients’ homes.

"By partnering with PMG — Georgia, we are excited to make an impact on lives of patients in Georgia with complex heart and lung conditions," said Lorenzo Consoli, CEO of NuvoAir Medical. "Together, we are focused on defining the standards of cardiopulmonary care delivery by ensuring that patients have the freedom they deserve by providing timely, compassionate, and effective treatment wherever they are."

NuvoAir PC’s Georgia clinical practice will integrate with PMG — Georgia’s extensive network of primary care physicians and specialists. This will allow patients to be treated for COPD, CHF, Asthma and other cardiopulmonary diseases in their homes with seamless coordination and communication between all of their healthcare providers, leading to more efficient care.

"We are thrilled to have NuvoAir Medical partner with PMG — Georgia to enhance our capabilities in delivering comprehensive, cardiopulmonary care to our patients," said PMG — Georgia’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Zia Khan. "This extension of our capabilities reinforces our commitment to leveraging innovation to drive value-based care strategies and improve outcomes."

The partnership between NuvoAir Medical and PMG represents a significant milestone in advancing the future of healthcare delivery and value-based care by combining clinical expertise with cutting-edge technology to help transform cardiopulmonary care for patients throughout the state.

About NuvoAir Medical

NuvoAir Medical is at the forefront of value-based specialty care, pioneering proactive and continuous virtual care solutions for individuals with heart and lung conditions. Our unique platform, practice and care model seamlessly integrates direct provision of care and individual patient needs with state-of-the-art monitoring technology, all delivered by a diverse team of experts, including pulmonologists and cardiologists.

By collaborating closely with health plans, accountable care organizations, and other risk-bearing entities, NuvoAir Medical distinguishes itself as a premier provider of specialty care. Our approach not only helps to control healthcare costs but also significantly improves overall patient outcomes. With one of the largest bodies of clinical evidence in the cardiopulmonary field, NuvoAir Medical remains dedicated to pushing the boundaries of innovation in healthcare. For further information, please visit nuvoair.com.

About Privia Medical Group — Georgia

Privia Medical Group — Georgia is part of Privia Health, a technology-driven, national physician enablement company that collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, improve patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering high-value care in both in-person and virtual settings. The Privia Platform is led by top industry talent and exceptional physician leadership, and consists of scalable operations and end-to-end, cloud-based technology that reduces unnecessary healthcare costs, achieves better outcomes, and improves the health of patients and the well-being of providers. For more information, visit priviahealth.com.