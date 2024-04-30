ShareChat Reduces Cloud Spend 70% with Redpanda Streaming Data

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Redpanda, the streaming data pioneer, today announced that ShareChat, India’s largest social media company, achieved a 70% reduction in cloud infrastructure costs with the help of Redpanda’s Bring Your Own Cloud (BYOC) deployment option. By leveraging BYOC, ShareChat maintained data sovereignty while achieving a much more efficient data architecture, saving the organization significant time and resources.

“Thanks to Redpanda’s efficient services, we’re saving millions of USD annually and are now able to operate much more efficiently,” said Arya Ketan, Senior Principal Engineer at ShareChat. “We are now scaling up new use cases on our event-streaming architecture without worrying about spiraling infrastructure costs. Redpanda is an integral component in our architecture, supporting highly critical use cases.”

After evaluating a range of options, the company selected Redpanda for numerous benefits, including:

Reduced costs and complexity: ShareChat not only significantly reduced its cloud infrastructure expenses, it also reduced operational costs by using Redpanda Cloud's monitoring and alerting capabilities.

Improved scale-up/scale down: ShareChat needed to scale up its clusters in response to events in India, such as Diwali or Indian Independence Day, when they can experience upwards of 50% increases in traffic, peaking at more than 2 GBps.

Flexibility and control: Redpanda's BYOC approach ensures data sovereignty, allowing ShareChat to maintain full control over its data and comply with data protection laws.

Reliability and data security: Redpanda's Tiered Storage guarantees data persistence, while zero data loss and hands-off reliability engineering ensure a worry-free experience for ShareChat.

Redpanda’s BYOC deployment option is a fully managed cloud service that enables data sovereignty and dramatically lowers data movement costs by storing the user’s data and underlying security credentials on only the user’s cloud infrastructure. With BYOC, enterprises get a secure self-hosted environment with all of the benefits of a fully managed solution, including operations, monitoring and maintenance.

On Thursday, May 2nd at the Kafka Summit in Bangalore, ShareChat’s Vivek Chandela and Srijan Saket will give a presentation on how the company migrated to a streaming data pipeline for its ML models. For more information on how ShareChat is running Redpanda BYOC at scale, please visit: https://redpanda.com/blog/sharechat-byoc-tco

Redpanda is the streaming data platform for developers. API-compatible with Apache Kafka, Redpanda introduces a breakthrough architecture and disruptive capabilities that make it an easy, fast, scalable, and cost-effective engine of record for both real-time and historical enterprise data. Innovators like Lacework, Jump Trading, Vodafone, Moody’s, Hotels Network and Alpaca rely on Redpanda to process hundreds of terabytes of data a day. Backed by premier venture investors Lightspeed, GV and Haystack VC, Redpanda is a diverse, people-first organization with teams distributed around the globe. To learn more, visit our website at redpanda.com and follow us on X (formerly Twitter) at @redpandadata.

ShareChat (Mohalla Tech Pvt Ltd) is India's largest homegrown social media company, with 400+ million MAUs across all its platforms. Founded in 2015 by Ankush Sachdeva, Bhanu Pratap Singh and Farid Ahsan, ShareChat is valued at US$5 billion and has social media brands such as ShareChat App and Moj under its portfolio. Today ShareChat App is India's leading social media platform and has over 180 million monthly active users spread across the country. Launched in July 2020, Moj is the largest Indian short video platform with close to 300 million Indians consuming content each month on the app. Investors in ShareChat include Temasek Holdings, Google, The Times Group, Alkeon Capital, Moore Strategic Ventures (MSV), Harbourvest, India Quotient, Mirae-Naver Asia Growth Fund, Tiger Global, Snap, Twitter, Lightspeed, SAIF Partners (now Elevation Capital) and business stalwarts like Pawan Munjal and Ajay Shridhar Shriram.