Alta Pest Control Announces Minority Partnership With Trivest

AUSTIN, Texas & MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alta Pest Control (“Alta” or the “Company”) announces a minority growth investment from Trivest Partners (“Trivest”). Trivest is a Miami-based private investment firm that focuses exclusively on the support and growth of founder-led and family-owned businesses in the U.S. and Canada. The investment was made from the Trivest Growth Investment Fund (“TGIF”), a dedicated non-control fund launched in 2016 to solve founders’ need for a value-added capital partner while maintaining operational and financial control of their business.

Founded in 2013 and based in Austin, TX, Alta is a residential pest control provider offering routine services to maintain a pest-free environment for customers and on-demand services for emergencies and the unexpected. Alta was founded by the Langlois family (Chris, Michael, and Tyler) in Seattle, Washington, with the mission to provide safe and effective pest control solutions for customers. Over the course of the past decade, the Langlois family grew Alta organically until meeting Ardent Pest Control in 2022 and officially joining forces with co-founders Preston Peterson and Aaron Curtis through a merger that doubled the organization. The combination created a leading pest control service provider under the Alta brand with the objective of excelling at customer service by Taking Bugs to a Better Place. Alta serves nearly 50,000 households across Texas, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Missouri, Kansas, North Carolina, Nevada, Virginia, and Washington.

“ For over a decade, Alta has maintained its mission to provide safe and effective solutions with a customer-first mindset,” said Chris Langlois, CEO at Alta Pest control. “ I candidly was not aware that a non-control structure was an option but it was ideal for Alta. This structure with Trivest affords us the flexibility to continue to execute on our vision with additional support and resources from a partner that shares our values and growth plans for this next stage of our business.”

“ We’re beyond excited to support Chris and team in their commitment to serve customers the Alta way through service quality and reliability,” said Amir Mirheydar, Partner at Trivest. “ Alta has done a tremendous job over the past decade and we’re looking forward to being a catalyst for the growth in the years to come.”

“ We have hit the ground running with the team by making meaningful investments in the Company’s people and infrastructure to offer high-quality service to customers as Alta continues to scale,” said Andres Policastro, Vice President at Trivest.

William Blair served as the exclusive financial advisor to Trivest in the transaction. TGIF II, with $435 million in committed capital, provided the Alta investment on behalf of Trivest.

About Alta Pest Control

Alta Pest Control provides residential pest control services including routine maintenance, mosquito, termite, rodent, and wildlife services. The Company is headquartered in Austin, TX, and maintains 16 branches across 9 states. For additional information, please visit www.altapestcontrol.com/.

About Trivest

Trivest Partners, with offices in Miami, Charlotte, Chicago, Denver, Los Angeles, New York, and Toronto, is a private investment firm that focuses exclusively on the support and growth of founder-led and family-owned businesses in the U.S. and Canada, in both control and non-control transactions. Over the last 5 years, Trivest has completed more than 250 investments in partnership with founder-led & family-owned businesses. The firm has roughly $5.6 billion in assets under management, with a growing team of over 85 professionals. For more information, visit www.trivest.com.