Affinity Credit Union Selects Mahalo Banking After Comprehensive Vendor Evaluation

TROY, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mahalo Banking, a premier online and mobile banking solution provider specifically designed for credit unions, has partnered with Des Moines, Iowa-based Affinity Credit Union (‘Affinity CU’ – $147M in assets). Collaborating with Mahalo enables Affinity CU to deliver new digital banking tools and services that elevate its members’ experience while gaining a competitive market edge.

After assessing various digital banking partners, Mahalo’s ability to deliver an exceptional member experience, enhanced functionality and user-friendly platform features made the provider an ideal partner for Affinity CU. The credit union is also approaching a core system conversion to Corelation Keystone, and launching Mahalo’s core-centric platform allows Affinity CU to achieve a robust integration following its completion. The Mahalo platform’s deep integration to the core will ensure that the credit union can adopt new features and functionalities, adapt to member needs, remain competitive and attract new members.

“Offering best-in-class digital banking tools is not only a necessity, but often a significant differentiator in acquiring and retaining members,” said Kris Laufer, CMO of Affinity CU. “Mahalo delivers everything we wanted in a digital banking partner, excelling in both member experience and internal functionality. Our goal is to create the best possible digital banking experience for our members, and the Mahalo platform sets Affinity Credit Union apart from our banking counterparts.”

Having a team comprised of credit union veterans differentiates Mahalo from other providers; they are 100% dedicated to the credit union industry. Mahalo’s Credential Assurance Technology (CAT) offers a secure architecture to prevent fraud attacks. Additionally, the platform includes neurodiverse functionality that ensures an optimized member-centric experience for individuals with cognitive distinctions.

“Partnering with Affinity CU to enhance its digital banking offerings and elevate the member experience ensures the credit union will stand out in the competitive landscape,” said Denny Howell, COO of Mahalo. “Today’s members seek credit unions prepared to deliver upon requested features and services, making forward-looking digital tools essential for offering an unparalleled banking experience. We are passionate about crafting these solutions that empower credit unions to expand their capabilities and deliver digital functionality designed to meet evolving member needs and expectations.”

About Affinity CU

Named NAFCU’s 2023 National Credit Union of the Year (<$500M in assets), Affinity Credit Union has been serving the greater Des Moines and central Iowa region for over 70 years. Guided by its mission statement of Building Better Lives, Affinity provides solutions to help its nearly 14,000 member-owners achieve financial success, while enriching communities through volunteer and philanthropic efforts. For more information, visit Affinity at www.affinitycuia.org.

About Mahalo

Mahalo Banking provides online and mobile banking solutions for credit unions. Based in Troy, Mich., the Mahalo platform is designed and built on superior architecture with deep integration to core processing, providing security and a robust feature set across all delivery channels for a true omni experience. Mahalo offers the industry’s first and only online banking solution to fully integrate comprehensive neurodiverse functionality directly into its platform. This inclusive approach allows credit unions to support and embrace all members and accommodate their unique needs.

