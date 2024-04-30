Commnet Broadband transforms in-home connectivity across rural American Southwest with Adtran Intellifi®

CASTLE ROCK, Colorado--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Adtran today announced that Commnet Broadband is leveraging Intellifi® as part of its Mosaic One software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution to enhance in-home connectivity as the service provider scales across the American Southwest. The cloud-managed Wi-Fi solution will enable Commnet Broadband to deliver a seamless, always-on mesh Wi-Fi experience, boosting subscriber satisfaction while driving new efficiencies. With a strong commitment to digital inclusion, Commnet Broadband is extending its reach into more underserved rural communities, connecting them with reliable and high-quality internet services. Deploying Mosaic One for remote service activation and troubleshooting, along with Intellifi® for AI-driven insights and complete control over the home Wi-Fi environment, enables the company to efficiently manage its expansive and diverse network infrastructure.

“At Commnet Broadband, our mission is to empower underserved regions of America through reliable and personalized internet access. With Adtran’s Intellifi® solution, we’re taking our service delivery capabilities to the next level, ensuring uninterrupted and hassle-free Wi-Fi for both fiber and fixed wireless customers across our footprint,” said Scott Horne, CEO of Commnet Broadband. “One key advantage of our new system is the enhanced visibility it offers into customer premises, reducing the need for tier 1 tech support and minimizing truck rolls. Features like network-wide speed tests will enable us to analyze detailed heat maps, revealing our network’s strengths and pinpointing areas for improvement. This clear understanding of latency and speed capabilities will help us uplift the most isolated communities, ensuring we make a real and impactful difference.”

Adtran’s Intellifi®, part of the Mosaic One suite, provides a robust, cloud-hosted portal that transforms home Wi-Fi management for Commnet Broadband’s subscribers. It enhances customer support with features like Intellifi® MeshView, an operator portal that facilitates automated issue detection and remote resolution. The Intellifi® mobile app supports subscriber self-installs and offers comprehensive network control, including parental settings and device management. Mosaic One equips network engineers with predictive tools that monitor network access and identify at-risk connections. This proactive approach not only helps preemptively address issues, thereby reducing the need for on-site repairs, but it also enhances network reliability and subscriber uptime. Adtran’s Wi-Fi 6 service delivery gateways (SDGs) and mesh satellites also help ensure an exceptional Wi-Fi experience for subscribers.

“We’re excited to support Commnet Broadband as they expand their reach into more digitally excluded areas and elevate their services for all subscribers. With our Mosaic One and Intellifi® solutions, they can harness the full potential of managed Wi-Fi. That means delivering true Gigabit and multigigabit speeds and a superior level of service,” commented John Scherzinger, GM of Americas sales at Adtran. “The comprehensive telemetry, insights and user experience data that Intellifi® provides will empower Commnet Broadband to tailor services more precisely to each customer’s needs. Our virtual field technician feature can also cut operational costs, generating substantial savings per truck roll. Moreover, our technology creates new revenue opportunities, enabling Commnet Broadband to offer differentiated services that cater to the specific needs of communities, businesses and families.”

About Adtran

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN and FSE: QH9) is the parent company of Adtran, Inc., a leading global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications solutions that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. From the cloud edge to the subscriber edge, Adtran empowers communications service providers around the world to manage and scale services that connect people, places and things. Adtran solutions are used by service providers, private enterprises, government organizations and millions of individual users worldwide. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. is also the largest shareholder of Adtran Networks SE, formerly ADVA Optical Networking SE. Find more at Adtran, LinkedIn and X.

About Commnet Broadband

Commnet Broadband, wholly owned subsidiary of ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATNI), provides high-quality broadband communications services to carrier customers in rural America and Tribal communities, driving digital inclusion and providing access to education, work, healthcare, safety, entertainment, and community connectivity. Learn more at www.commnetbroadband.com.

