American Medical Administrators Partners with eClinicalWorks to Advance Value-Based Care and Enhance RCM Solutions

WESTBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In a strategic partnership, American Medical Administrators (AMA) and eClinicalWorks®, the largest ambulatory cloud EHR, today announced their collaboration to utilize eClinicalWorks and healow® for its enhanced, comprehensive, unified solutions. eClinicalWorks Cloud EHR and Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) enable swift access to patient information, enhanced interoperability, and improved billing operations, which is critical for value-based care. This partnership marks a significant collaboration between the two organizations, combining AMA's healthcare expertise with eClinicalWorks' technological innovation to transform patient care.

American Medical Administrators (AMA) is a 100-provider, physician-owned and driven organization that champions the autonomy and enhancement of independent provider family medicine. At the core of its operations, AMA strongly focuses on empowering family practices while integrating a range of specialty services. AMA brings specialists on board to broaden its offerings, including advanced imaging, in-house laboratories, and comprehensive behavioral health services, ensuring a full spectrum of medical care.

Currently operating in Georgia, Texas, Missouri, and Arizona, and with recent expansions into Florida and Kansas, AMA commits to strengthening independent practices across the United States. AMA provides the necessary infrastructure and resources to transition smoothly to an in-house service model by enabling physicians to retain their independence and control over their practices. This approach elevates patient care and significantly reduces insurance costs, reinforcing the strength-in-numbers strategy.

By leveraging eClinicalWorks fully integrated intelligent Cloud EHR and healthcare IT solutions, including chronic care management (CCM), remote patient monitoring (RPM), value-based care, and revenue cycle management (RCM), AMA will have access to a robust system to manage all practices under one solution. Also, Robotic Process Automation (RPA) with RCM features or bots helps improve efficiency by streamlining routine tasks, including statement processing and payment posting.

"As a rapidly growing healthcare conglomerate, we wanted to partner with a healthcare IT solution that would offer the flexibility and customization we need to best serve our practices and patients,” said Dr. Manzer, chief of staff at American Medical Administrators. “Partnering with eClinicalWorks, we have embraced a unified solution that is robust enough to streamline our operations and enhance patient care across our network. It has the easiest workflows with built-in features that facilitate our transition to a value-based care model. The ease of accessing patient information, generating reports, and extracting necessary records is unmatched. We’re completely physician-owned and physician-directed, and the physicians make key decisions to create autonomy leading to improved health outcomes for our patients."

Girish Navani, chief executive officer and co-founder of eClinicalWorks, noted, "Through our innovative eClinicalWorks RCM service, fully supported by a smart, cloud-based EHR, American Medical Administrators will not only be able to thrive in a value-based care model but also elevate their existing operations and care models for future growth. AI-powered PRISMA also helps eClinicalWorks users save time and identify gaps in care by bringing together records across different care settings. We are proud to deliver an industry-leading RCM solution with superior quality, exceptional customer service, and a remarkable first-pass acceptance rate of 98% or more."

eClinicalWorks offers innovative, unified solutions that enable simplified documentation, interoperability, and enhanced patient engagement. eClinicalWorks is designed to help healthcare providers optimize resources, focus on patient care, and reduce costs. Together, AMA and eClinicalWorks plan to integrate advanced AI capabilities, like AI-powered medical scribe Sunoh.ai, across all practices, further optimizing operations and improving the healthcare outcomes of our patients.

About American Medical Administrators

AMA is an integrated healthcare conglomerate with a range of physician practices. AMA's mission is to provide comprehensive and innovative healthcare services to ensure all patients have access to quality care. The organization strives to create a healthier world by investing in the most advanced technologies and providing reliable services to maximize patient care. Their dedicated teams are committed to providing individual attention and empowering patients to lead healthier lives. Their physician practices provide family medicine, urgent care, senior care, and ambulatory surgical centers. For more information, visit their website.

About eClinicalWorks

eClinicalWorks was founded in 1999 to help digitize paper charts for ambulatory practices. Today, eClinicalWorks leads the nation in innovation with cloud-based solutions for Electronic Health Records and Practice Management. In addition, we help ambulatory practices, specialists, health centers, urgent care facilities, and hospital systems manage their revenue cycle, patient relationships, and Population Health initiatives. More than 180,000 providers and 1 million medical professionals rely upon the power and scalability of the eCW Cloud for flexible clinical documentation, better front-office workflows, and more efficient billing driven by Robotic Process Automation. We combine innovation, leading-edge technology, and a commitment to patient safety to enable practices to grow and thrive amid the challenges of 21st-century healthcare. For more information, visit www.eclinicalworks.com, follow us on Facebook and Twitter, or call (866) 888-6929.

About healow

healow® is a comprehensive, EHR-agnostic, cloud-based platform for patients, practices, payers, hospitals, and health systems. healow provides Patient Relationship Management, clinical and payer insights, and state-of-the-art interoperability solutions. The PRISMA health information search engine gathers patient records from other EHRs and helps providers focus on the most clinically relevant information at the point of care. healow’s Population Health Management tools, including Remote Patient Monitoring, provide real-time data to deepen understanding of patient populations. And healow Insights automates the bidirectional exchange of data between health plans and providers to improve scores on quality measures, help control costs, and promote better medical outcomes. Learn more at plus.healow.com.