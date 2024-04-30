Julie Wallace Moves Her $100 Million Practice to Ameriprise Financial to Embrace Client-First Culture and Operational Excellence

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Financial advisor Julie Wallace recently joined the independent channel of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE: AMP) from Wells Fargo Clearing Services, LLC in Petaluma, California with over $100 million in client assets.

The primary reason Wallace moved to Ameriprise was simple: She wanted more time to work directly with clients and help them reach their financial goals and dreams. “With support from Ameriprise, I can offer a more robust financial planning experience to my clients with less prep time behind the scenes because of all the integrated technology and tools the firm offers,” she explained. “It’s a game changer.”

“Fostering deep relationships with clients and putting their needs first is most important to me. So, when I saw how the firm shares my client-centric philosophy, it all felt right,” said Wallace. “I’m excited about the future growth of my practice at Ameriprise and look forward to helping even more people reach their financial goals.”

Wallace is joined by paraplanner and administrative assistant Marion Wagner. The team is supported locally by Ameriprise franchise field vice president Dean McGill and Ameriprise regional vice president Marcus Ranger.

Ameriprise has continued to attract experienced, productive financial advisors, with more than 400 advisors moving their practices to Ameriprise in 2023 and approximately 1,700 joining the firm in the last 5 years.1 To find out why experienced financial advisors are joining Ameriprise, visit ameriprise.com/why.

