RWC Building Products Expands with Acquisition of New Mexico Plaster and Supply

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RWC Building Products is excited to announce the acquisition of New Mexico Plaster and Supply, a leading supplier of plaster and concrete materials based in Albuquerque, New Mexico. This acquisition, effective May 1, 2024, marks another strategic expansion for RWC Building Products, following the successful acquisition of Henry Products Inc. (HPI) in 2021.

Founded in 1987, New Mexico Plaster and Supply has established itself as a mainstay in the Albuquerque community, known for its unparalleled service and expert advice in the plaster and concrete industry. The company has been instrumental in providing contractors and homeowners with top-quality materials and guidance.

Tommy Montgomery, President of RWC Building Products, voiced his excitement about the new partnership, stating, "The acquisition of New Mexico Plaster and Supply not only strengthens our capabilities in the stucco market but also expands our geographic reach. We are excited to uphold the legacy of this respected company as a wholly-owned subsidiary while aligning it with RWC's broader strategic objectives."

RWC Building Products has been a cornerstone in the building materials industry since 1958, growing from a local supplier to a major distributor of roofing, stucco, and hardscape materials with a presence across California, Arizona, Nevada, and New Mexico. The company's commitment to quality service and community engagement remains unwavering.

"We are ready to continue our mission of excellence and community support, solidifying our pledge to be 'Here for Good,'" Montgomery added. "We look forward to the positive impact this acquisition will have on the communities we serve, ensuring long-term benefits for our customers and partners."