ValGenesis Announces Adryan as New Service Partner for Europe

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ValGenesis Inc., the market leader in enterprise validation lifecycle management systems (VLMS), and Adryan, a full-service life sciences consultancy in the Netherlands and Switzerland, have partnered to deliver best-in-class digital validation solutions for the (bio)- pharmaceutical, medical devices, and novel therapies industries across Europe.

Adryan is an internationally operating services group, active throughout western Europe and involved in various associations, such as the ISPE, to develop a sustainable future for life sciences.

ValGenesis is the industry innovator of digitized validation. The company’s platform, which includes its flagship VLMS offering, is used in over 100,000 GMP systems worldwide, helping life sciences companies advance their digital transformation strategy, enforce compliance, and enable standardization with 100% digital, risk-based validation software.

ValGenesis and Adryan have strengthened their capabilities to assist life sciences companies meet stringent ISO, FDA, and EU regulatory requirements for quality and safety in drug development and manufacturing. Adryan’s renowned spectrum of services delivered through a team of experts help customers maximize the potential of digital transformation through ValGenesis VLMS, the industry standard digital validation platform for life sciences worldwide, and VLMS Express, an enterprise-class digital validation solution for companies of any size that need to start small, deploy quickly, and scale with ease.

“Our partnership with Adryan is pivotal in extending advanced digital validation technology to the life sciences sector in Europe, further underscoring our commitment to guiding these customers through their tech transformation journeys,” says Bo Olsen, ValGenesis’ SVP of Partners. “Adryan is a technology innovator contributing to the development of various markets in the life sciences industry in Europe. We are excited at the potential of this partnership in helping European companies drive new levels of digital transformation, compliance, and corporate efficiency.”

"In this paperless era, the advantages of digital validation are plentiful,” says Seth Hagemann, Director of Adryan. “This collaboration with ValGenesis marks an exciting progression in our efforts to expand our presence in the Western European life sciences sector. We are thrilled to partner with market leader ValGenesis, enabling us to provide our network with the best digital validation solutions."

ABOUT ADRYAN

With headquarters in Dordrecht, the Netherlands and Basel, Switzerland, Adryan offers a full range of quality and compliance, commissioning, qualification and validation (CQV), engineering, and management services for the (bio)- pharmaceutical, medical devices, novel therapies, high-end food, and advanced technologies industries. With 150 engineers and consultants, Adryan has successfully executed projects for over 100 clients across Western Europe. The company is reputed for its core values and keen focus on sustainability and the environment. For more information, visit https://adryan.com/

ABOUT VALGENESIS

ValGenesis, Inc. is the creator of an innovative software platform that serves as a foundation for managing compliance-based validation activities in life sciences companies. ValGenesis, Inc. is the provider of the first enterprise application that manages the corporate validation lifecycle process. This solution is fully compliant with U.S. FDA 21 CFR Part 11 and Annex 11 requirements. As the first fully paperless solution for electronic management of validation execution and approval, ValGenesis was selected by an industry peer review committee to receive the Parenteral Drug Association (PDA) New Innovative Technology Award in 2005. For more information, visit https://www.valgenesis.com/