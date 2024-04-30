Scenic Biotech Enters into Research Collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb

AMSTERDAM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Scenic Biotech, a pioneer in the field of modifier therapies for severe genetic disorders, today announced that it has entered into a research collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) to accelerate the development of Bristol Myers Squibb’s drug targets by identifying target biology for indication selection and expansion. Under the terms of the agreement, Scenic Biotech will be entitled to an upfront payment and potential additional payments contingent upon achievement of a range of research, development and commercial milestones. No further financial details have been disclosed.

“Working with a world leader in drug discovery and development is an important validation of our Cell-Seq platform’s unique capability to link cellular pathways to drug targets,” commented Oscar Izeboud, PhD, CEO of Scenic Biotech. “As we continue to advance our own pipeline of first-in-class disease-modifying therapies, we remain committed to harnessing the power of our ground-breaking approach to support our collaborators in crafting innovative medicines for patients with devastating conditions.”

The collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb marks Scenic Biotech’s second strategic collaboration with a major industry partner, following the multi-year genetic modifier collaborative agreement with Genentech announced in 2020. Both collaborations leverage the Cell-Seq platform’s ability to provide genetic insights leading to the discovery and development of novel therapeutics. While Scenic primarily focuses on applying its Cell-Seq technology to identify modifier genes, the technology has demonstrated its ability to map previously unexplored biological pathways and investigate disease biology.

About Scenic Biotech

Scenic Biotech is advancing modifier therapy, a radically new approach to treating genetic disorders. Instead of targeting the primary disease-causing mutation, modifier therapy seeks to rebalance health by acting on another function in the genome that can neutralize the disease impact, leading to a therapeutic effect. Our robust pipeline, derived from our proprietary Cell-Seq platform, includes first-in-class small molecule programs that are either wholly owned or partnered through strategic collaborations with multinational pharmaceutical leaders. By unlocking new pathways in the genome, Scenic will develop a range of modifier therapies to help patients.